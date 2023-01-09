Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Misso To Texas State Technical College System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robb J. Misso to the Texas State Technical College (TSTC) System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on August 31, 2023.

Robb J. Misso of Cedar Park is vice president of Global Operations for CeLLink Corporation. Previously, he served as the global vice president of Ultra Clean Technology, CEO of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC for 10 years, and prior to that he served as the director of business development for UCT. He is a contributing writer and member of the Forbes Business Development Council and member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization and the Maxwell Leadership Team. He is a member of the TSTC East Williamson County Higher Education Center Council of Advocates and a board member and former chairman of the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the P-TECH Leadership Team and the American Heart Association Executive Leadership Team and former vice president of the Austin Community College: Welding Technology Advisory Board. Misso attended Radford University and the University of Colorado.

