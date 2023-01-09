Governor Abbott Reappoints Tayon To Department Of Information Resources

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jeffrey Tayon to the governing board of the Department of Information Resources (DIR) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. DIR coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government.

Jeffrey Tayon of Houston is an independent investor focusing on commercial real estate development and management. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, District of Columbia Bar, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Bar, and Texas Bar Foundation. Tayon received a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from Colorado University and a Juris Doctor degree from John Marshall Law School in Chicago.