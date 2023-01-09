NEWS RELEASE: Hawaiʻi Residents Reminded to Review Health Insurance Coverage

Submit Release
Posted on Jan 9, 2023 in INS, Main, News Releases

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KIAʻĀINA

NADINE ANDO
DIRECTOR
LUNA HOʻOKELE

GORDON ITO
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 9, 2023

Hawaiʻi Residents Reminded to Review Health Insurance Coverage
Before Open Enrollment Ends on January 15, 2023

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Insurance Division is reminding Hawaiʻi residents that it is not too late to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace (HealthCare.gov).

Open enrollment is currently ongoing and will conclude on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Coverage for individuals who have signed up by the January 15 deadline will begin on February 1, 2023.

“I encourage everyone to explore their options before the January 15 deadline and not wait until the last minute. Now is the time to shop around and compare options, to check out the savings available to you, and to make sure that you have the right coverage to meet your needs,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito.

When open enrollment closes on January 15, only individuals with certain life events may qualify to enroll. These life events include having a baby, getting married, losing  job-based health coverage, or moving.

For 2023, consumers will have new plan options on HealthCare.gov, which offer the same deductibles and cost-sharing for certain benefits, as well as the same out-of-pocket limits as other standardized plan options within the same health plan category. Standardized plan options offer many services pre-deductible, including primary care, generic drugs, preferred brand drugs, urgent care, specialist visits, mental health and substance use outpatient office visits, as well as speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

Residents who do not make any changes to their coverage should be rolled over into the same or similar plan. If you previously did not enroll or qualify for an Affordable Care Act plan, please visit HealthCare.gov as options may have changed along with your circumstances. With expanded financial assistance under the Inflation Reduction Act, more people will be able to afford healthcare insurance coverage.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made expanding access to health insurance and lowering health care costs for America’s families a top priority. The Administration announced that the national uninsured rate reached an all-time low earlier this year.

“Hawaiʻi always has been on the forefront of ensuring affordability and accessibility to healthcare insurance coverage. This is especially more important than ever as we continue to face new and evolving viruses. COVID-19 has only strengthened our commitment to prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents,” continued Ito.

# # #

 The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi -based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance related complaints.

Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (808) 586-7582

