NOTICE – Pesticides Rule Notice of Intent

January 9, 2023

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving the public notice that the Department intends to enact rule LAC 7:XXIII.1103(G) relative to exempting pesticides containing 2,4-D choline salt from certain applicator restrictions between April 1 and September 15.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the January 20, 2023 edition of the Louisiana State Register.