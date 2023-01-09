Bridge’s Immigration Policy Benchmark Report Reveals 70% of Companies Sponsor Visas to Compete for Talent

Bridge’s Immigration Policy Benchmark Report reveals immigration policy trends based on industry, company size, and region.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge, a full-service corporate immigration provider that combines modern, purpose-built technology and high-touch legal expertise, today released its new Immigration Policy Benchmark Report to provide HR professionals with insights about average immigration policy practices.

Over 500 HR professionals were surveyed for the 2023 Immigration Policy Benchmark Report, finding that visa and green card sponsorship correlates directly with company size, especially within the Technology, Manufacturing, and Financial Service industries. The benchmarks help Talent and HR professionals across all sectors understand how their own immigration policies compare to industry averages at a time when the race for talent is on and the talent shortage continues to grow, making it increasingly difficult for companies in every sector to secure the right employees.

"Companies struggling to fill technical roles often turn to sponsorship as a means to acquire and retain talent,” said Romish Badani, CEO and Co-founder of Bridge. “This report adds much-needed visibility into industry trends so that Talent and HR teams can be more competitive with peers in the race for talent."

Highlights from the Bridge report include:

- More than 80% of companies with over 1,000 employees have a written immigration policy

- 75% of companies sponsor H-1B employees for green cards

- 64% require that F-1 OPT candidates have a minimum time period of OPT or STEM OPT remaining for them to be eligible for hire

The report examines multiple types of employment-based visa sponsorships, green card sponsorship, and overall policy best practices across companies of all sizes and industries. Talent and HR professionals that handle immigration can develop a policy or compare their own policy to Bridge's data on sponsorship types, timing, and fees.

"We're hoping to add more transparency into the overall sponsorship process,” said Badani. “This report is another step towards helping companies build competitive policies to attract and retain international talent, ensure legal compliance, and provide a consistent and positive experience for their international employees.”

To download the full Immigration Policy Benchmark Report, click here.

