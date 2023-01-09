Submit Release
I-376 Parkway East Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday Night in Monroeville

Pittsburgh, PA –PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday night, January 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur on I-376 in both directions at the Garden City Road Bridge weeknights from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Thursday night, January 12. Crews from PennDOT will conduct routine bridge inspection activities. Restrictions will only occur in one direction at a time.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

