Rush Tax Renews Commitment to Advocate for Non-Filers Amid New IRS Annual Financial Report
Rush Tax Resolution is reasserting its commitment to advocating for non-filers and targeted taxpayers, in response to the IRS’s 2022 Annual Financial Report.
Tax relief firm Rush Tax Resolution is reasserting its commitment to advocating for non-filers and targeted taxpayers, in response to the IRS's recent 2022 Annual Financial Report, which highlights the agency's achievements and reiterates its key goals for the coming year.
Rush Tax Resolution specializes in tax resolution services for businesses and individuals and commands a reputation for staunch pro-taxpayer advocacy. The firm has spent combined decades fighting for taxpayer rights and representing thousands of individuals seeking tax relief.
The IRS’s Annual Financial Report, or Publication 5456 (Rev. 11-2022), is a three-part report detailing the IRS’s financial information for the Fiscal Year 2022 (October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022) reporting period, specifically highlighting key performance indicators for audited returns and financial information.
Rush Tax Resolution is reaffirming its known values in reference to the IRS’s Annual Financial Report and is preparing to zealously advocate for non-filers and other taxpayers in need of boutique tax relief services and specialized IRS knowledge, given the IRS’s new techniques and focus on non-filers.
“IRS Publication 5456, or the Annual Financial Report of 2022, sheds some light on the agency’s plans and tactics for the coming fiscal year,” reports a spokesperson for Rush Tax Resolution. “Of note are the efforts the IRS have made towards utilizing data analysis tools to aid in identifying individual and business tax returns that might require collection investigations and further auditing. What this means is that the IRS aims to catch up to certain tax techniques through new screening processes."
“While the IRS’s efforts largely serve to address the tax gap, many innocent taxpayers might be caught in the crossfire, and may not receive the assistance they need from the IRS or usual channels. We are renewing our efforts and focusing on representing individuals and businesses who are most likely to be affected by the IRS’s new methods, which include greatly expanded cross-collaboration, sharing of information across different offices, and new technologies.”
A report from 2020 shows that the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration identified and iterated its focus on high-income, non-filers as a group with major contributions to the Tax Gap. The report concluded that despite being fewer in number, high-income non-filers represented a significant portion of total tax debt.
But every taxpayer has an unequivocal right to fair and staunch representation, asserts Rush Tax Resolution. “We want to make sure that clients understand their rights as taxpayers. We pursue a fair outcome for every individual and business we represent and are renewing this commitment in light of the IRS’s new strategies for identifying investigation targets.”
About Rush Tax Resolution:
Rush Tax Resolution is a tax relief firm specializing in tax resolution services. Their services range from tax lien releases to negotiating payment plans with the IRS, and taxpayer advocacy.
Carrie Bergman
Rush Tax Resolution
+1 866-392-0816
carrieb@rushtaxresolution.com
