South Dakota AG Marty Jackley Elected Chairman of National Attorney General Alliance

PIERRE.S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA).

Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday, will serve a one-year term as chairman beginning today (Monday, Jan. 9). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.

“While there are different challenges for each state, we have a common interest in working together to protect our states,” Jackley said. “The common sense solutions we use in South Dakota will serve me well in this leadership position.”

The AGA mission is to create educational opportunities for its 48-member Attorney General offices and to collaborate on emerging, complex issues in law and public policy. Karen White, executive director of the AGA, said Attorney General Jackley’s experience will benefit the organization this year.

“Attorney General Jackley has a distinguished record – as a U.S. Attorney for South Dakota and South Dakota Attorney General – and we are thrilled to welcome him as our chairman,” she said. “He will be critical to guiding our agenda in 2023, tackling issues such as financial regulation and data privacy.”

In 2006, Attorney General Jackley was appointed as U.S. Attorney for South Dakota. He was the recipient of the Prosecutor of the Year for 2008 for outstanding prosecutorial service. Jacked served as South Dakota’s Attorney General from 2009-2019. In 2015, he served as Chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General and also as a past Chairman of the Western Attorneys General. In 2016, Jackley received the National Attorney General of the Year award from his fellow Attorneys General. He was elected to a third term as South Dakota Attorney General in 2022.

About Attorney General Alliance

The Attorney General Alliance (AGA) began as the Conference of Western Attorneys General (CWAG), a 501c3 nonprofit organization and bipartisan group of 15 western states and three territories. AGA is an alliance of Attorneys General, federal, state, foreign officials, and public and private sector partners across the world who come together to address complex issues in law and policy. CWAG continues to focus on issues of interest to the western states, while AGA takes on emerging issues like cannabis regulation, sports betting, and cybersecurity.