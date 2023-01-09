Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 9, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 9 will include the following:
Note: You will be notified as public events are announced.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 2, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for January 2, 2023, included:
Wednesday, January 4
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
2:00 PM: Policy meeting.
2:30 PM: Agency meeting.
2:45 PM: Constituent meeting.
3:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Thursday, January 5
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
3:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Friday, January 6
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
10:00 AM: Policy meeting.
11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing to discuss his Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Executive Budget, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.