Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,099 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 9, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 9 will include the following: 

Note: You will be notified as public events are announced. 

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 2, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for January 2, 2023, included:

Wednesday, January 4 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, January 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, January 6

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing to discuss his Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Executive Budget, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 9, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.