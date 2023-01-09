Riyaz Lalani joins Gagnier Communications as Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- Lalani previously founded a leading strategic communications firm; brings C-level public company experience, governance expertise, and hands on M&A and finance experience



Louise Kozier also recently joined as a Managing Director bringing two decades of global experience

Gagnier Communications opens Toronto office.

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gagnier Communications LLC (“Gagnier Communications”) announced that Riyaz Lalani has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Lalani will be based in its newly established Toronto office and work with the firm’s global client base. The announcement follows the recent appointment of Louise Kozier, a highly experienced and skilled counselor, as a Managing Director of the firm.

“Since the founding of the firm in 2016, we have had the opportunity to work on some of the most critical mandates for issuers and investors in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. Welcoming exceptional professionals like Riyaz and Louise to our team is consistent with our commitment to providing advice informed by a depth of experience and a high-touch service to our clients,” said Dan Gagnier, Managing Partner of Gagnier Communications. “We are also pleased to establish a new permanent presence in Toronto that will enhance our ability to serve our global client base and to facilitate the recruitment of experienced communications professionals.”

Mr. Lalani will contribute a unique depth and breadth of experience to Gagnier Communications clients. Mostly notably, he was the CEO and founder of a leading communications firm. He led engagements across the United States, Canada, and Europe, including M&A, shareholder activism, crisis communications, litigation support, investor relations, and short seller defenses. Prior to that, Mr. Lalani was the Chief Operating Officer of Canada’s largest proxy solicitor where he co-led the firm’s efforts on several of the most high-profile proxy contests and hostile M&A transactions in Canadian history.

Most recently, Mr. Lalani has been advising public and private companies with strategic and corporate development matters including developing and running systematic M&A programs. He previously held C-level roles at two public companies where his purview included leading the companies’ M&A and integration efforts, investor relations, enhancing corporate governance practices, and strategic and operational duties. Mr. Lalani spent the first 10 years of his career at an international asset manager in New York and Toronto. He is a director of a public company, and a past director of three public companies.

“Dan has built an extraordinary organization that has thrived on providing thoughtful, specialized advice, and rejecting templated undifferentiated approaches,” said Riyaz Lalani. “We have a shared ethos of delivering high quality work to drive outstanding outcomes for our clients, and I am thrilled to join the team.”

Louise Kozier’s experience and expertise further expands the firm’s ability to support clients in high stakes and high-profile situations. Louise brings the benefit of over twenty years of working in Canada, the U.S and Europe providing corporate and financial communications counsel to support major global clients during times of business transformation and change. Louise also brings extensive special situation expertise and an impressive track record of delivering for clients across industries and borders. Prior to joining Gagnier Communications, Louise was a Partner at Longview Communications and Public Affairs. Louise started her career with Edelman Public Relations in London and New York.

“I was drawn to work with Dan and his team because of the way they work with clients. The firm brings a fresh perspective to every assignment informed by unparalleled expertise, which is now even deeper with Riyaz on board. I am excited to partner with Dan and Riyaz to offer clients the rare combination of a boutique specialized firm, with global reach and an individualized, relationship driven approach.”

About Gagnier Communications

Gagnier Communications is a strategic PR & IR agency, serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia. We are based in New York City. The team has led numerous corporate positioning and investor relations programs and has been actively involved in numerous special situations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. From senior counsel through to implementation of full-scale communications and investor relations programs, Gagnier Communications has assisted clients in critical assignments covering high-profile positioning assignments, shareholder activism, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, litigation, and other complex situations.

For more information, please go to www.gagnierfc.com

