New web site offers free tools and help for PACS and imaging related questions
Pacstoolsonline.com launches new web site offering free tools and resources for professionals in the medical imaging field.LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New web site offers free tools and help for PACS admins and anyone with imaging related questions.
Pacstoolsonline.com is a new web site that offers a variety of free tools and resources to help professionals in the medical imaging field, whether you are a tech, admin or rad.
With a focus on providing free help, pacstoolsonline.com is an essential resource for anyone working in the medical imaging industry.
Users can access a range of free tools and because it is a new site, new tools will be added weekly. The free support though is the biggest draw to the site. They will do their best to answer your question regardless of your software vendor.
User feedback
"I recently used pacstoolsonline.com's anonymizer to prepare a study for submission to the ACR. The process was quick and easy, and the anonymization was thorough and accurate. I was able to confidently submit the study, knowing that it met the ACR's requirements for patient privacy. I highly recommend pacstoolsonline.com's anonymizer to anyone in need of reliable, efficient anonymization services."
"I was having an issue with my PACS system and wasn't sure how to resolve it. I decided to try the chat feature on pacstoolsonline.com to see if I could get some help since the software vendor takes forever to reply. I was pleasantly surprised by the response I received – the person I talked to was knowledgeable and helpful, and was able to provide me with the information I needed to fix the issue. I was really impressed with the level of support I received through the chat feature on pacstoolsonline.com."
