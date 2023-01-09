PAYA Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Paya Holdings, Inc. to Nuvei Corporation

/EIN News/ -- MONSEY, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Paya Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYA) (“Paya”) acted in the best interests of Paya shareholders in approving the sale of Paya to Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei”) for $9.75 per share in cash.



Why is there an investigation?

On January 9, 2023, Paya announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Nuvei for $9.75 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Paya board of directors (“Board”).

“Our investigation concerns whether Paya’s Board acted in the best interests of Paya shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, one of the firm’s name partners. “This includes whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Paya shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, according to an analysis of Wall Street price targets for PAYA in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, there is a high price target for PAYA of $10.00 per share, which is above the deal price.

