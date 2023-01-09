Suppositories Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the suppositories market. Latest market trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed in detail.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global suppositories market is estimated at US$ 1.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast years 2023-2033.



The use of suppositories for drug administration can be traced back to antiquity. The ability to increase absorption and circumvent the liver while having fewer side effects on the human body makes them an ideal fit for drug administration. Suppositories not only address localized pain but are also used for serve target systemic pain. Being a more convenient alternative to injections has influenced its rapid adoption among the population.

Although patients are hesitant to accept suppositories, the beneficial factors to address various challenges faced by certain patient groups, such as the aging and infant population, makes them the perfect alternative in comparison to traditionally administered drugs.

However, skyrocketing costs of ingredients used in manufacturing processes and post-operative complications can be a concern for market growth. Fact.MR suggests that manufacturing affordable suppositories associated with less personal pain and discomfort will enable leading and emerging players stand out in the competitive healthcare industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global suppositories market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% and be valued at US$ 2.8 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 4.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

Under product type, rectal suppositories re estimated to be valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023.

North America dominates the worldwide market with 33.2% share in 2023.

Demand for suppositories is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.2% and 6.5%, respectively, in South Asia & AEAN and East Asia.



“Shifting attitude towards over-the-counter drugs to bring novel opportunities in suppositories market,’’ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Suppositories Industry Research

By Product Type : Rectal Suppositories Vaginal Suppositories Urethral Suppositories



By Base Type : Hydrophilic Lipophilic



By Form :

Semi-solid Liquid



By Availability :

Medical Prescriptions Over-the-Counter



By Application :

Constipation Hemmorhoids Seizers Vaginal Dryness Birth Control Erectile Dysfunction



By Distribution Channel:

Online Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies



By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Market Development

The thought of using a suppository may be embarrassing for patients. Manufacturers, mindful of the benefits, hope the general aversion to this form shifts. Growing scientific interest in other drug delivery systems has motivated them to produce suppositories on a large scale, which are fat- and water-based due to their excellent chemical and physical stability.

Key players are focusing on developing strategies to introduce new features such as size and shape in their existing suppositories. Adoption of various inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, etc., has helped manufacturers secure a prominent position in the market. In addition, investments in R&D to present new suppository formulations for anti-HIV drug delivery will drive market revenue over the coming years.

Key Companies Profiled

Aenova Group

LGM Pharma

Pfizer

Bayer Ag

Novartis

Sanofi

SCHALI Pharma AG

Bliss GVS

AMCAPHARM Pharmaceutical GmbH

Cosette Pharmaceuticals

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global suppositories market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (rectal suppositories, vaginal suppositories, urethral suppositories), base type (hydrophilic, lipophilic), form (semi-solid, liquid), availability (medical prescriptions, over-the-counter), application (constipation, hemmorhoids, seizers, vaginal dryness, birth control, erectile dysfunction), and distribution channel (online (brand websites, e-Commerce platforms), offline (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

