SchoolWorks: School Improvement Consultancy and Educational Firm Promotes Student Learning and Well-being in All Aspects

Education is an essential aspect of economic growth and development. SchoolWorks, an Educational Consulting Firm, and School Improvement Consultants advance student learning and well-being by building the capacity of educators and educational institutions to achieve success.

SchoolWorks is an education consulting company and certified women's business enterprise (WBE) that provides a broad continuum of services to educators, administrators, institutions, and governing bodies supporting K-12 education improvement and reform. SchoolWorks was founded in 1998 by educator and entrepreneur Ledyard McFadden and was transitioned to long-term President and employee Kim Perron in January 2020.

It is a fact that knowledge is the power that purely comes from the education delivered in the school system. The base of any intellectual leader, power personalities, develops from the education system. Even the quotes of many prominent personalities like Nelson Mandela reflect the importance of education.

SchoolWorks' mission is advancing all aspects of student learning and well-being by building the capacity of educators and educational institutions to assess, plan for, and achieve student success. They work with schools, districts, networks, state departments of education, charter school authorizers, and various education agencies to support sustainable school improvement.

"The SchoolWorks quality criteria is an example of how we learn to bring the best to our clients. We desire to have an immediate and positive impact on educators and students and their families," says Kim Perron, President of SchoolWorks. "The best way to accomplish this is to get closer to students so that our work will have a greater impact."

SchoolWorks offers five key areas of services to support school improvement. These include:

- Accountability and Authorizer Supports

- Quality Reviews

- Instructional Supports

- Leadership Supports

- School Developer Supports

Every educator and education professional begins with the same goal: to assist students in reaching their full potential. Educators want students to succeed, grow and recognize their fullest potential.

The primary goal of SchoolWorks is to assist educators, organizers, developers, and other education professionals in determining the best ways to advance all aspects of student achievement and well-being. SchoolWorks offers educational consulting services that help create better schools for children in any community.

Because they have worked in education, SchoolWorks is dedicated to improving education for students, educators, and communities. Their managing directors and consultants are former teachers, authorizers, school leaders, or other professionals. Their mission is to advance all aspects of student learning and well-being by increasing educators' and educational institutions' capacity to assess, plan for, and achieve student success.

Conclusion

SchoolWorks is pleased to be recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Woman-Owned Small Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WOSB). They are an education consulting company that provides a broad Continuum of Services to educators, administrators, institutions, and governing bodies to support K-12 education improvement and reform.

SchoolWorks plays a partnership role in helping schools and districts assess strengths and weaknesses and develop meaningful improvement plans.

For more information and ways to partnership, please contact SchoolWorks.

Media Contact

SchoolWorks

Kim

United States