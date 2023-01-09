Global Education Academy Experts Helping Children Hone their Writing Skills

Global Education Academy is the leading Australian academy specializing in primary school tutoring, OC tutoring, high school tutoring, and specialized tutoring. GEA's experts impart the importance of writing as one of the most important skills all students need to develop and refine.

In Australia, English is an important subject, if not the most important subject all schools include in their curriculums. Students read texts and analyze and absorb meaning and understanding from words. Literacy is crucial to communication and learning concepts in broader subjects, such as math, science, history, art, and more.

Numerous Australian parents have enrolled their children in extracurricular activities, such as English tutoring to provide their children with additional support and gain confidence that they will not only acquire but elevate their literacy-related skills.

With over one-quarter of parents in Australia engaging in tutoring services, students are pressured to pick up the learning pace. The importance of understanding basic grammar and spelling has a lifelong impact on the life of a student, and in turn, their motivation for learning. Teaching English can give children the tools needed to thrive as they emerge into the spaces of business, medicine, finance, technology, and other industries seeking employment and pursuing their careers.

Global Education Academy, the leading educational institution in Australia was founded to ensure Australian students have access to the best English tutoring, math tutoring, science tutoring, art tutoring, and history tutoring services available in the current market, stating:

“As a research-based learning center, GEA converges research and teaching methods. The school seeks to make a difference by changing the way teachers teach. Using a structured curriculum and a unique problem-solving UPSL strategy, as well as through the Five-C method and putting theory into practice, Global Education Academy is raising the bar of quality in Australian education,” said GEA’s spokesperson.

The holistic educational method GEA teachers use is solely based on years of extensive research, as well as trial and error. This school strives to provide Australian students with the most comprehensive learning programs, competent tutors, and the latest learning resources to ensure they perform their best and achieve consistent results.

GEA leadership firmly believes that “teaching children how to learn” is one of the most important elements of its offering. While many schools and academies can help children pass a couple of tests with flying colors, Global Education Academy wants to help students find a deeper meaning and love for learning, which will reward them greatly throughout their academic journeys.

By combining a well-structured learning program with up-to-date teaching methodologies, the best schoolbooks, and some of the most experienced teachers Australia-wide, Global Education Academy continues to transform average students into overachievers.

More information about Global Education Academy is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Global Education Academy

Media Relations

1300 001 432

1 / 53-55 Montgomery St

Kogarah

NSW 2217

Australia