WVDOH fills in massive sinkhole in Hinton

In a two-day construction blitz, WVDOH bridge crews installed a temporary bridge beside the massive sinkhole to divert traffic away from the hole while temporary repairs were made.
 
WVDOH District 9 Engineer Jim Moore, P.E., said crews were able to install a new, temporary drainage pipe inside the old structure. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, crews began filling in the massive sinkhole with about 2,500 cubic yards of fill material. That’s almost enough to fill an Olympic size swimming pool.

