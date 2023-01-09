Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,107 in the last 365 days.

Police arrests 58-year-old male for murder in Honiara

Police arrests 58-year-old male for murder in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara have arrested and remanded a murder suspect in relation to the Domestic Violence incident that led to the death of a 47-year-old mother at Fulisango area in East Honiara.

Supervising Director National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) Superintendent Michael Bole says, “The suspect (husband) and the deceased (wife) were drinking alcohol celebrating the festive season when an argument broke out between them.”

“The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the deceased’s head several times during the argument. Two days after the incident the deceased complained of severe headache and attended National Referral Hospital (NRH) for medical attention,” says superintendent Bole.

Director Bole says, “On the fourth day being at home after visiting NRH, the deceased acted strangely and was rushed to NRH by her family members where she passed away hours later.”

“The suspect was charge with one count of Murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code and currently remanded at Rove Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) to appear in Honiara Magistrates’ Court on 20 January 2023,” Says Superintendent Bole.

End//

 

You just read:

Police arrests 58-year-old male for murder in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.