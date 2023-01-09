Police arrests 58-year-old male for murder in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara have arrested and remanded a murder suspect in relation to the Domestic Violence incident that led to the death of a 47-year-old mother at Fulisango area in East Honiara.

Supervising Director National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) Superintendent Michael Bole says, “The suspect (husband) and the deceased (wife) were drinking alcohol celebrating the festive season when an argument broke out between them.”

“The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the deceased’s head several times during the argument. Two days after the incident the deceased complained of severe headache and attended National Referral Hospital (NRH) for medical attention,” says superintendent Bole.

Director Bole says, “On the fourth day being at home after visiting NRH, the deceased acted strangely and was rushed to NRH by her family members where she passed away hours later.”

“The suspect was charge with one count of Murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code and currently remanded at Rove Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) to appear in Honiara Magistrates’ Court on 20 January 2023,” Says Superintendent Bole.

