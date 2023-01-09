Demand for Global Asthma Drugs Market Size Worth USD 34.3 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.21% | Asthma Drugs Industry Trends, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Asthma Drugs Market size was valued at around USD 21.7 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach about USD 34.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.21% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceutical, Vectura Group, AstraZeneca, Pfizer., and others.

Asthma Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Mode Of Administration (Injections, Inhalers, Tablets & Capsules, Sprays & Powders, and Liquids), By Medication (Long-Term Control Medications, and Quick Relief Medications), By Application (Adults, Pediatric, and Adolescent), By Source (Generic, and Environmental), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030

The report analyses the Asthma Drugs market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Asthma Drugs market.

Asthma Drugs Market Overview:

Asthma is caused by the inflammation of the lung's airway. It is a long-term disease which means that there is no cure for the condition for now and the medications can only help in controlling the associated symptoms. The main characteristics of the disease include frequent and easily triggered bronchospasm and irreversible obstruction of the airflow. The signs may include shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. The intensity of asthma attacks varies from one patient to another. In some cases, the attack may be more frequent than in others. Depending on the person, the attack could occur during the night time or daytime.

Although in some cases, the attacks are mild, patients have also had serious attacks leading to a high fatality rate. By avoiding triggers like respiratory irritants, and allergens, the associated symptoms of asthma can be avoided. They can also be suppressed with the use of corticosteroids. In cases that are more severe, the treatment method includes the use of beta-2 agonists, a class of drugs such as salbutamol, which are taken orally. In cases that are borderline fatal, hospitalization may be required along with treatment using magnesium sulfate.

As per the analysis, the Asthma Drugs market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.21% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Asthma Drugs market size was worth around US$ 21.7 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 34.3 Billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing cases of asthmatic patients

Based on mode of administration segmentation, inhalers were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, pediatric was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers

Growing number of asthma patients to drive market growth

The global asthma drugs market is projected to grow owing to the increasing technical and research-related growth across the globe. Asthma has long existed without any cure and pharmaceutical companies have increased spending on conducting exhaustive research activities to develop a final cure for the disease and also aid technical growth until a cure is found. For instance, in 2021. Cipla, a leading name in the pharmaceutical market, announced the scaling up of its activities to make asthma drugs, inhalers, and diagnostic tools more accessible. The company aims to become a top-ranking name in the list of lung specialists. In 2014, the company spent over INR 600 crore on research & development (R&D) activities.

The technical growth in the field has recorded tremendous response as businesses and service providers try to limit the side effects of discomfort associated with the use of inhalers. For example, in 2017, the United States Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) authority approved the use of two inhalers developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals. The products are called AirDuoTM RespiClick® and ArmonAirTM RespiClick®. The newly approved products not only helped the company grow its product portfolio but have assisted asthmatic patients to control their symptoms extensively.

Restraints

Health concerns associated with the drugs to restrict market expansion

The global market could face growth restrictions due to the high cost associated with the development of drugs and accessories as well as the lengthy approval process before the product is made available for purchase in the live market. It limits the number of players in undeveloped economies as they have to rely on external funds for research purposes. Other concerns like the approval of using cannabis as a bronchodilator are yet to be explored and there are strict laws surrounding the use of medical marijuana.

The growing research & development may provide growth opportunities while the discomfort after using inhalers may act as a major challenge.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global asthma drugs market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Asthma Drugs market include;

Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Teva pharmaceutical

VecturaGroup

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Asthma Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis



Asthma Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global asthma drugs market is segmented based on the mode of administration, medication, application, source, and region

Based on medication, the global market divisions are long-term control medications and quick relief medication. The global market is projected to be dominated by long-term control medications due to the higher demand for drugs. Quick relief medications may also register significant growth because they are helpful in providing fast relief in case of a narrowed and tight airway. In terms of long-term control medications, they are generally given in combination with other medicines. For instance, Trelegy, a prescribed prescription inhaler, consists of umeclidinium, vilanterol, and fluticasone. With this inhaler, only 1 inhalation in 24 hours is allowed

Based on the source, the global market segments are generic and environmental. The global market registered the highest growth in the generic source segment due to high product adoption. Environmental medicine, even though allowed in certain regions, is not currently very reliable as more research is needed to understand the true impact and effect on the treatment of asthma symptoms. Around 3% of India’s population currently suffers from asthmatic conditions.

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to witness the highest revenue during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of the disease amongst the regional population as well as a growing number of pharmaceutical players adopting strategic approaches to expand their product portfolio and hold over the global market. Growth in Europe may be dominated by the presence of some of the largest and most dominating pharmaceutical players.

For instance, GlaxoSmithKline, a multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, is located in the United Kingdom. The annual revenue of the company in 2021 stood at USD 47 billion which was an increase of over 7% from its revenue in 2020. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead with a high CAGR due to the growing demand for long-term control medications.

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2020, Novartis received the necessary approval from the European Commission Enerzair® Breezhaler which can be used with other asthma treatments in Europe

In March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Symbicort to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma symptoms

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Asthma Drugs industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Asthma Drugs Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Asthma Drugs Industry?

What segments does the Asthma Drugs Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Asthma Drugs Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 21.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 34.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.21% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceutical, Vectura Group, AstraZeneca, Pfizer., and others. Key Segment By Mode Of Administration, Medication, Application, Source, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global asthma drugs market is segmented as follows:

By Mode Of Administration

Injections

Inhalers

Tablets & Capsules

Sprays & Powders

Liquids

By Medication

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick Relief Medications

By Application

Adults

Pediatric

Adolescent

By Source

Generic

Environmental

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Mode of Administration, Medication, Application, Source, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

