2023 Official Idaho Travel Guide Showcases Gem State ExperiencesJan04

NEWS RELEASE – For Immediate Release

Media Contact:

Laurie McConnell, Idaho Tourism

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

208-287-0871

2023 Official Idaho Travel Guide Showcases Gem State Experiences

Readers can explore the state’s unique adventure, culinary and historical opportunities

BOISE, Idaho (January 4, 2023)—Idaho’s visitors and residents will find fresh information and inspiration for their 2023 travel plans with the new Official Idaho Travel Guide. The 2023 guide is filled with in-depth stories and stunning imagery from local and national contributors, along with maps and resources for those seeking an Idaho adventure or vacation. Featured stories include:

“The Call of the Open Road” highlights four Idaho scenic byways perfect for a motorcycle road trip.

“Unexpected Rivals” chronicles Idaho’s natural wonders and how they stack up against their iconic counterparts around and beyond planet Earth.

“Take the Reins” transports readers to Idaho’s dirt-path trails for insights on the state’s horseback-riding adventures.

“Subs for the Slopes” shines a light on the plethora of off-piste outdoor recreation opportunities available in winter.

“Veritably Vegetarian” dishes on northern Idaho’s vegetarian cuisine scene.

“Beyond the Vines” raises a glass to what makes Idaho’s award-winning wine so unique and delicious.

“Tasty without the Tipsy” serves up the tasty concoctions leading Idaho’s vibrant nonalcoholic beverage offering.

“Hunting for Legends” takes a road-trip tour in search of Idaho’s mysterious cryptids.

An additional five feature stories include QR codes, taking readers to digital content that continues the learning experience, including:

“Gravel Unraveled” takes a ride with Hall of Fame cyclist Rebecca Rusch to uncover some of her favorite gravel-biking trails in central Idaho and then provides readers with an online roundup of Idaho’s e-bike-friendly destinations.

“Four Hikes to Connect with Nature” profiles four rejuvenating walks in the woods and then connects readers to the sights and sounds of Idaho through an immersive sensory experience.

“A Guide to Idaho’s Native Trout” illuminates the state’s renowned fish that draw anglers from all over the world and offers tips on where, when and how to find them in Idaho’s waterways.

“Remembering Minidoka” tells the story of the incarceration of 13,000 Japanese Americans in Idaho during World War II. It takes readers on a visual tour of the historic site’s visitor center and features an interview with the Director of Interpretation and Education, Kurt Ikeda.

“Following the Footsteps of the Nimiipuu” details the route of the Nez Perce Flight of 1877 through Idaho, helping readers plan their own road trip to these culturally significant sites, and links to the Nez Perce creation story.

“As those of us who call Idaho home know, there are endless opportunities to discover new experiences and make memories throughout our lovely state,” said Idaho Tourism Manager Diane Norton. “Each year, the Idaho Travel Guide finds new ways to remind us what we love about Idaho while simultaneously inspiring us to keep on exploring.”

The 2023 Official Idaho Travel Guide is free. Order a printed copy or download a digital version at https://visitidaho.org/explore-idaho/maps-and-publications and share your Idaho adventures with #VisitIdaho.

Note to media: Images of the cover and spreads may be downloaded here.

###

About Idaho Tourism:

Idaho Tourism (Visit Idaho) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third-largest industry, and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to VisitIdaho.org to plan your vacation.