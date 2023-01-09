Hong Kong firms seek more cooperation opportunities in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HÀ NỘI A business delegation from Hong Kong (China) is visiting Hà Nội and HCM City from January 8-14 to seek economic and investment cooperation opportunities between Việt Nam and Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area in particular, and China in general.

With around 60 members, this will be the biggest trade and investment promotion delegation between Việt Nam and Hong Kong since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The delegation will be led by Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs’ Union, Chairman of the Hong Kong-Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of Sunwah Group, which has run business in Việt Nam for more than 50 years.

The delegation plans to coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and sectors to organise a seminar on connecting Hong Kong-Greater Bay Area enterprises with those in Việt Nam on January 10 in Hà Nội, and a Hong Kong-HCM City investment promotion conference on January 12.

They will also have working sessions with leaders of Vietnamese ministries and localities during their stay.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Phạm Bình Đàm said that Hong Kong is Việt Nam's seventh largest trading partner and fifth biggest investor, and the potential for bilateral cooperation remains huge.

He proposed the delegation focus on the financial sector, thereby helping Vietnamese enterprises raise capital in the Hong Kong financial market, and to access Hong Kong's corporate bond market.

Jonathan Choi said that he decided to organise this large-scale delegation to Hà Nội and HCM City, as he believes in the development potential of Việt Nam whose GDP growth rate is estimated at around 8 per cent in 2022. VNS