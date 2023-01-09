Andrew Bailey Sworn In as Missouri's 44th Attorney General

- Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44Attorney General today in a ceremony at the Missouri Supreme Court Building. During his remarks, he outlined his goals for the Office, emphasizing his commitment to defending the Constitution, enforcing the law as written, protecting Missourians, supporting Missouri’s counties, and training the next generation of service-minded attorneys.“I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution during my time in the military, and I was willing to put my life on the line to do it. That mission continues today,”. “It is a humbling privilege to serve the people of this state as the 44Attorney General, and I’m ready to get started.”Governor Mike Parson expressed his pride and confidence in Attorney General Bailey’s ability to lead the Office as the state’s chief law enforcement officer.“We are proud to attend Andrew’s swearing in as Missouri’s 44Attorney General today,”said. “A proven conservative, talented attorney, Army veteran, dedicated husband and father, and man of faith, Andrew is the right man for not just right now but the future of our state. We know Andrew will carry with him his passion for service and respect for the rule of law as he fights every day on behalf of Missourians. It’s been an honor to have him on our team in the Governor’s Office, and we’re excited to see all the great things he will accomplish for Missourians as their Attorney General.”Governor Parson announced the appointment of Bailey as Missouri’s Attorney General on November 23, 2022. Attorney General Bailey previously served as Governor Parson’s general counsel.Attorney General Bailey earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he attended on an Army ROTC scholarship. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army where he served two combat deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. For his service, General Bailey was awarded two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, a Combat Action Badge, and two Bronze Star Medals.

After his second deployment in 2009, Attorney General Bailey earned his Juris Doctorate at the University of Missouri School of Law. He began his legal career at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office as an assistant attorney general. From there, he moved onto a career as an assistant prosecutor with the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. General Bailey has handled countless cases in both state and federal court throughout his career. While serving in the Warren County prosecutor’s office, Bailey heard innumerable stories of Missouri children in need, an experience that motivated him and his wife to become foster parents.

Attorney General Bailey later served as General Counsel in the Missouri Department of Corrections, before moving into his role as Deputy General Counsel, and later General Counsel to the Office of the Governor.



He and his wife, Jessica, have four children.



