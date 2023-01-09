IRF Roundtable Chair for Pakistan, Anila Ali, Joins Hindu Community Weddings
IRF Roundtable Chair for PakistanWASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a show of solidarity with the Hindu community, IRF Roundtable Chair for Pakistan, Anila Ali, joined the Pakistan Hindu Council for mass weddings in Karachi. She lauded the efforts of the Hindu Council in Sindh to facilitate holy matrimonies of couples. This tradition of mass weddings also eliminates the financial burden placed on families to arrange for the weddings and the dowry. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the founder of Pakistan Hindu Council welcomed Ms. Ali and honored her with a traditional Sindh scarf.
"It gives me great joy to join my HIndu brothers and sisters in this vibrant display of colors. I had heard amazing things about the mass weddings and I am delighted to be a part of the festivities. This is religious freedom in action!" she said.
Allama Ahsan Siddiqui of Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony, ICPH, and many Christian and Sikh leaders also joined the ceremonies. Earlier in a display of interfaith harmony, ICPH and AMMWEC, American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council help a Shine-A-Light Hanukah ceremony in Karachi with leaders from all faiths shining a light on hate and antiSemitism. The ShineALight event at Frere Hall was a historic event as the first ever Hanukah celebration. The event concluded with cake cutting for Christmas with Michael Gibbs, officer from the US Consulate.
"It's very important to build interfaith relationships between the leaders in Pakistan and the US. I hope that we can bring a group of American faith leaders to visit Pakistan and meet the people of Pakistan especially the youth, who are yearning to love and build ties with the rest of humanity. All they need are opportunities to love and meet the other. Pakistanis must also meet the Muslim American minority and see how we interact with other faith communities and our government."
Ms. Ali will return to Washington DC end of this month after a successful interfaith tour of Pakistan.
