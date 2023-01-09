#signaturevoice Program - A Comprehensive Program Helping Singers Unlock Their Unique Singing Voice
EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Voice Program by Mindful Singers is an all-in-one program helping self-taught singers find their unique voice and express what they stand for through singing.
Singers often need help with how to find their unique singing style. Most advice is generic, solely based on technique and singing years of dull scales or just not helpful and sometimes harmful. Designed for aspiring singers looking to make it in the competitive world of music, Mindful Singers has launched a new singing program, #signaturevoice program, that helps participants discover their unique voice and harness their X-Factor. Led by experienced vocal coach and professional singer Jordan Mitchelle. The Signature Voice Program is a comprehensive training course that covers everything from fine-tuning vocal technique, unique style development and mindset hacking to help singers build a singing voice people will remember.
Through a series of one-on-one singing lessons online, students will learn how to hone their craft and tell stories from the heart and soul, leaving their fans covered in goosebumps.
#SIGNATUREVOICE PROGRAM ACCOMPLISHES THIS IN 3 MAIN PILLARS:
1. EXTREME VOCAL CLARITY: Dial in your vocal vision so you know precisely the type of singer you aspire to be, fine-tune your technique and unlock your body and mind.
2. SIGNATURE VOICE CREATION: Learn how to believe what you're singing and sing in a way that people will remember - unleash your X-Factor.
3. MINDFUL SINGERS SUPPORT SYSTEM: Direct contact support and community seven days a week and encouragement and daily check-ins to ensure the singer stays on the right track.
In addition to actionable skills and knowledge, the Signature Voice Program also focuses on helping participants tap into their creative potential and find their authentic voice as artists. With a strong emphasis on self-discovery and personal growth, this program empowers singers to embrace their unique style and presence on stage.
When asked about the uniqueness of the program, Mr. Jordan said, "Are you wondering how to jump-start your career? Are you new to the music industry and need clarification on what you are doing? What does it take to get noticed as a singer? If so, Mindful Singers has the solution for you in the form of its powerful new singing program: the Signature Voice Program. Let us help you unlock your signature singing voice and path in both passion and career. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to unleash your potential as a singer!"
Whether one is self-taught or a seasoned pro, the Signature Voice Program is suitable for aspiring singers. So, if one is looking to take their singing career to the next level, this program is a must-have.
For more information visit: https://mindfulsingers.com/
Jordan Mitchelle
Jordan Mitchelle
Mindful Singers
jordan@mindfulsingers.com