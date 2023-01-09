Submit Release
Block/AfterPay (SQ) Alert: Afterpay Investors Receiving Block Shares Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating Block, Inc. (“Block” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SQ) on behalf of shareholders who received Block shares in exchange of Afterpay Ltd. shares (ASX: APT). The investigation focuses on whether any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.

What if I Received Block common stock? If you received Block common stock in connection with the Afterpay merger and lost money, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/block-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


Primary Logo

