Tour Activity Operator Amphitrite Digital Announces 2022 Revenue Up by More than 60 Percent Through Q3
Growth driven by applying digital technology to the operations of tours, activities and attractions
We are pleased that the company continues to exceed our plans and post impressive year-over-year revenue increases”ST. THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading tour activity operator Amphitrite Digital has announced its revenue through the third quarter of 2022 was up by 66.1 percent compared to 2021.
— Scott Stawski- Chief Revenue Officer/Chairman
Scott Stawski, the chairman of the board of directors and chief revenue officer, said the growth has been driven in part by Chicago’s Tall Ship Windy, which had revenue rise by 82.4 percent, and Seas the Day Charters in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which saw revenue jump by 41.3 percent.
“We are pleased that the company continues to exceed our plans and post impressive year-over-year revenue increases,” said Stawski. “Such impressive gains continue to validate our operating premise that applying digital technology to the operations of tours, activities and attractions results in significant gains in both guest experience and financial results.”
Among other accomplishments Amphitrite Digital announced was the expansion to 14 company-owned vessels with the acquisition of Island Flyer catamaran in St. Thomas USVI and having received more than 3,000 five-star guest reviews on TripAdvisor.
Adding to the organizational growth of Amphitrite Digital were the appointments of Mei-Mei Brown as acting chief financial officer; Captain Bruce Randall as general manager of Tall Ship Windy; and Captain Jason Frisbey-Jones as senior master captain at Seas the Day Charters.
Amphitrite Digital held a conference call with shareholders and interested parties on December 12, 2022, as the company provided updates on its stated objective of completing an initial public offering to a public stock exchange. The company is well underway in that process and plans to complete the IPO in early 2023, according to Stawski.
Amphitrite Digital’s companies serve more than 50,000 guests annually and are the leading providers in each of their markets. Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. The company’s mission is to provide guests the “Best Day of Their Vacation.”
Amphitrite Digital’s accolades include Seas the Day Charters USVI receiving a number one rating with TripAdvisor and being awarded “Best Day Sail” by the Virgin Islands Daily News readers choice awards.
In the Virgin Islands, guests can choose from 13 catamarans and power boats to enjoy a wide variety of private and shared day charters and relaxing activities. Tall Ship Windy is the official flagship of the city of Chicago and offers daily themed sails and the most spectacular fireworks experience during the Chicago summer.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, visit www.AamphitriteDigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
