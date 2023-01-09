$8.9 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in December With Another $900,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $19 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $8.9 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during December, highlighted by a Mega Millions match-5 prize worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $900,000, and scratch-off players claimed over $19 million in cash prizes during December.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during December included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,643,040, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $2,246,800 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $641,025.

There were two Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prizes totaling $250,000, one Powerball match-4 + PB prize worth $50,000 and 32 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $3,200. In addition to the $1 million prize, there were also two Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prizes totaling $80,000, two Mega Millions match-4 + MB prizes totaling $20,000 and 52 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $26,000.

“Nearly 27,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $416,366 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $634,514 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, almost 31,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $296,740 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $431,834 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

Ninety-eight players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $101,102, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $522,228. Easy 5 prizes totaled $111,299 with an additional $87,848 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in December were $8,853,317. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $899,943 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $19,012,573 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during December, players also claimed $2,405,757 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 56.5% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2022. Approximately 32.9% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.7% compensation, and 4.9% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.