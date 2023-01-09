January 09, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Expands Civil Rights Investigation To Fairfax County Public Schools System

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Expands Civil Rights Investigation To Fairfax County Public Schools System

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards will expand to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system in light of reports and complaints that multiple schools across the county withheld awards from high achieving students. On January 4, Miyares launched a civil rights investigation into the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for the possibility of unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

“It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students ,” said Attorney General Miyares. “My office will investigate the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system to find out if any students were discriminated against and if their rights were violated.”

