Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,136 in the last 365 days.

January 09, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Expands Civil Rights Investigation To Fairfax County Public Schools System

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Expands Civil Rights Investigation To Fairfax County Public Schools System

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards will expand to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system in light of reports and complaints that multiple schools across the county withheld awards from high achieving students. On January 4, Miyares launched a civil rights investigation into the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for the possibility of unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

“It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students ,” said Attorney General Miyares. “My office will investigate the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system to find out if any students were discriminated against and if their rights were violated.”

Read the letter here.

 

 

###

You just read:

January 09, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Expands Civil Rights Investigation To Fairfax County Public Schools System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.