Out for Undergrad(O4U) Kicks Off 2023 with New Leadership
Out for Undergrad(O4U) kicks off 2023 season with new Board members, new conference exploration and merger.
"Joy and Andy are fantastic examples of LGBTQ2+ industry leaders who are devoted to service and impact. O4U is fortunate to have them on the Board, and grateful to them for accepting these roles.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) will kick off its 19th year of service to high-achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates in New York January 27-29, 2023 with a new slate of Board members and officers led by Chair Heath Clayton. Andy Huang will serve as Treasurer and Joy Dunn will serve as Secretary of the 501(c)3.
— Heath Clayton, O4U Chair
"Joy and Andy are fantastic examples of LGBTQ2+ industry leaders who are devoted to service and impact. O4U is fortunate to have them on the Board, and grateful to them for accepting these leadership roles". Said Board Chair Heath Clayton. "As Treasurer, Andy will help to guide O4U to our next phase of impact for the undergraduate community. Joy's consistent leadership at O4U over the years benefits all of us, and will continue as she assumes the role of Secretary."
Andy Huang is a Senior Manager on the Purpose and Inclusion team at PwC and is responsible for supporting its Inclusion Networks. He holds an MS in Accounting and BS in Business Administration from D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. Prior to this appointment in November 2022, Andy served as Diversity Talent Attraction Partner at Pegasystems and was responsible for designing, leading, driving and executing its inaugural Global Diversity Recruiting strategy. Andy has held various diversity, equity and inclusion roles at Deloitte, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Barclays. Additionally, Andy served on the Board of Pride in Our Workplace, a Massachusetts not for profit of LGBTQ2+ professionals and allied organizations dedicated to thriving workplace cultures from 2017-2021. Andy is also a Board of Visitors Member and held various other volunteer roles at Fenway Community Health.
Andy said, “I am honored and excited to serve on the Board of O4U as Treasurer. I have participated in O4U previously as a sponsor and witnessed first-hand the amazing work they do to support LGBTQ2+ students. I am looking forward to being able leverage my skills and experience for O4U and to future generations of students."
Joy Dunn is Vice President of Operations at Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a clean energy startup based in Devens, MA. CFS is driven by the climate change crisis to develop the fastest path to commercial fusion energy. Prior to joining CFS, Joy spent a decade at SpaceX developing and manufacturing the Dragon spacecraft to deliver cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station. She was also named to Business Insider's list of the Most Powerful Female Engineers of 2017 and to the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders in 2018. Joy is passionate about DEI and has founded LGBTQ employee resource groups at both SpaceX and CFS, as well as serving on the O4U Board for the last five years. Joy is a graduate of MIT with a BS in Aerospace Engineering and she is a featured innovator in Bill Gates’ “Solving for Zero" https://www.wondrium.com/lp/t5/climate-series).
Joy said "Having been a part of the O4U community since 2015 and on the board since 2018, I'm excited to support the organization further in my new role as Secretary. O4U is a leader in helping LGBTQ2+ students reach their full potential and I'm looking forward to continuing to support this mission."
O4U’s 2023 KickOff with its Board of Directors will officially convene their 2023 Conference Season with approximately 100 of its senior volunteers. This gathering will also include Capture the Magic, O4U’s first Alumni Reunion (https://give.outforundergrad.org/event/capture-the-magic-an-o4u-reunion/e433087) honoring contributions by alumni and inVested Partners of O4U, tenured sponsors who have been pivotal in O4U’s support of students.
The four-day event will conclude with a meeting of the O4U Digital Advisory Council, recently announced by O4U (https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/599862520/out-for-undergrad-to-merge-legacy-o4u-tech-and-o4u-marketing-under-new-leadership) . This Council is guiding the recently announced merger of O4U’s Tech and Marketing Conferences in New York September 28-October 1, 2023. https://www.outforundergrad.org/become-a-sponsor
Out for Undergrad is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping high-achieving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender queer and two-spirited (LGBTQ2+) undergraduates reach their full potential. O4U currently hosts three annual scholarship-based conferences for students exploring careers in Engineering, Business, Tech and Marketing. In 2022, O4U admitted 979 students, 38% of whom were selected for O4U’s MOSAIC program which includes the most underrepresented individuals in corporate America’s recruitment and hiring processes. 201 corporate sponsors underwrite the majority of O4U’s leadership development work primarily through their recruiting, corporate social responsibility and DEI departments. All of these sponsors also provide LGBTQ2+ employee volunteers as mentors and presenters at O4U conferences. To learn more about Out for Undergrad, go to: https://www.tiktok.com/@outforundergrad/video/7177501592822795525
--
Dr. Cindi Love
Out for Undergrad
+1 956-589-0623
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok