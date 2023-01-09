Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan.9 – Jan. 13 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 9  

10:30 a.m. Meet with Colorado River Authority  

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Go Utah staff

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel 

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Education First 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Meet with general counsel  

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Attend Intermountain Education Innovation Fund Advisory Council 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, Jan. 10

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association 

Location: Grand America Hotel, 555 Main St., Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Host Social Media & Youth Mental Health Symposium 

Location: O.C. Tanner, 1930 South St., Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY  

2:15 p.m. Speak at Price College of Engineering announcement 

Location: Catmull Gallery, Warnock Engineering Building, University of Utah 

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Jan. 11 

9 a.m. Attend Unified Economic Opportunity Commission 

Location: Utah Capitol, Room 445

MEDIA ACCESS

11:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12 p.m. Speak at J. Reuben Clark Law Society Continuing Education meeting 

Location: KeyBank Tower, 36 State St., 20th floor, Salt Lake City 

2:15 p.m. Hold pre-legislative session media interviews 

Location: Gold Room 

3:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet and staff

Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

4:15 p.m. Meet with Arthur Brooks 

Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

6 p.m. Meet with legislative leaders 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, Jan. 12 

8:30 a.m. Meet with Alan Matheson, Point of the Mountain State Land Authority

Location: Virtual meeting

9:20 a.m. Speak at Utah Economic Outlook & Public Policy Summit 

Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City 

MEDIA ACCESS

10:15 a.m. Meet with Senator Derrin Owens

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Hold pre-legislative session media interviews 

Location: Gold Room 

1:30 p.m. Attend Utah Sports Commission Board meeting 

Location: 201 S. Main St., #2125, Salt Lake City

3:30 p.m. Interview with ABC4

Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City

4:15 p.m. Interview with Deseret News

Location: Gold Room

4:40 p.m. Meet with chief innovation officer

Location: Governor’s Office 

6 p.m. Host dinner for new legislators

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Friday, Jan. 13

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Jan. 9

10:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, Jan. 10

10 a.m. Attend Navajo Nation inauguration

Location: Fort Defiance, Arizona

Wednesday, Jan. 11 

3:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet and staff

Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

4:15 p.m. Meet with Arthur Brooks 

Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

6 p.m. Meet with legislative leaders 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, Jan. 12

9 a.m. Swear in members of the Utate State Board of Education

Location: Utah State Board Of Education, 250 E 500 S, Salt Lake City

10 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Interview with KUER

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meet students from Lakeridge Junior High School

Location: Utah State Capitol

2 p.m. Attend Utah Commission on Service & Volunteerism planning meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Olmsted Room

3 p.m. Meet with the Policy Project

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

5:30 p.m. Interview with FOX 13

Location: FOX 13 Studio

6 p.m. Host dinner for new legislators

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Friday, Jan. 13

10:15 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Rampton Room

###

