Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan.9 – Jan. 13 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 9
10:30 a.m. Meet with Colorado River Authority
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Meet with Go Utah staff
Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Meet with Education First
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Attend Intermountain Education Innovation Fund Advisory Council
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Jan. 10
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association
Location: Grand America Hotel, 555 Main St., Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
10 a.m. Host Social Media & Youth Mental Health Symposium
Location: O.C. Tanner, 1930 South St., Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:15 p.m. Speak at Price College of Engineering announcement
Location: Catmull Gallery, Warnock Engineering Building, University of Utah
MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, Jan. 11
9 a.m. Attend Unified Economic Opportunity Commission
Location: Utah Capitol, Room 445
MEDIA ACCESS
11:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at J. Reuben Clark Law Society Continuing Education meeting
Location: KeyBank Tower, 36 State St., 20th floor, Salt Lake City
2:15 p.m. Hold pre-legislative session media interviews
Location: Gold Room
3:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet and staff
Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
4:15 p.m. Meet with Arthur Brooks
Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
6 p.m. Meet with legislative leaders
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 12
8:30 a.m. Meet with Alan Matheson, Point of the Mountain State Land Authority
Location: Virtual meeting
9:20 a.m. Speak at Utah Economic Outlook & Public Policy Summit
Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
10:15 a.m. Meet with Senator Derrin Owens
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Hold pre-legislative session media interviews
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Attend Utah Sports Commission Board meeting
Location: 201 S. Main St., #2125, Salt Lake City
3:30 p.m. Interview with ABC4
Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City
4:15 p.m. Interview with Deseret News
Location: Gold Room
4:40 p.m. Meet with chief innovation officer
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host dinner for new legislators
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Jan. 13
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Jan. 9
10:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
11 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Jan. 10
10 a.m. Attend Navajo Nation inauguration
Location: Fort Defiance, Arizona
Wednesday, Jan. 11
3:15 p.m. Meet with cabinet and staff
Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
4:15 p.m. Meet with Arthur Brooks
Location: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
6 p.m. Meet with legislative leaders
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 12
9 a.m. Swear in members of the Utate State Board of Education
Location: Utah State Board Of Education, 250 E 500 S, Salt Lake City
10 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Interview with KUER
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Meet students from Lakeridge Junior High School
Location: Utah State Capitol
2 p.m. Attend Utah Commission on Service & Volunteerism planning meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Olmsted Room
3 p.m. Meet with the Policy Project
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
5:30 p.m. Interview with FOX 13
Location: FOX 13 Studio
6 p.m. Host dinner for new legislators
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Jan. 13
10:15 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Rampton Room
