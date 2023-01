AirBolt launches world’s most advanced GPS tracker at CES 2023 Press Conference

CEO, Kabir Sidhu, showcasing AirBolt World´s smallest GPS tracker World´s most advanced GPS tracker

AirBolt unleashes its innovative solution and Brings Advanced GPS Asset Tracking to Enterprise Level

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirBolt , a leading player in the smart access and assets tracking market, launched its newest innovation during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of world’s largest technology trade shows that took place last week (January 5-8, 2023), in Las Vegas (US).The company officially showcased its cutting edge live tracking technology with the aim to deliver more peace of mind to its growing community of users, across consumer and enterprise segments. AirBolt GPS tracker offers advanced capabilities at a competitive price to the rapidly growing markets for IoT, travel or vehicle technology.The Company’s new product release coincides with a time when about $47 billion worth of items are lost each year, and most people spend nearly a year of their lifetime looking for misplaced or lost items.“We design our products with our customers in mind and have created an ecosystem where our products interact with each other to enhance their capabilities. Our next-generation GPS is an example of such an innovation. It is not only packed with first-class features but also can talk to our Smart Travel Lock and report updates live.” said CEO, Kabir Sidhu AirBolt has been consistently growing in several consumer segments, including pets, bikes and travel. Recently it has also expanded its focus to enterprise partnerships due to high demand for better tracking solutions in various industries. “AirBolt pioneered the smart access and live asset tracking category. With a global asset tracking market estimated at $55.1B by 2026, AirBolt is at the forefront of a rapidly expanding consumer and enterprise tracking market” said Jeff Pouliot , AirBolt Head of Partnerships and US Market.Note to editors: High res photos available upon request.About AirBolt:AirBolt is one of the fastest growing brands in the smart access and assets tracking market. Its product suite includes the award-winning smart travel lock, and next-generation GPS, LTE-M, and NB-IoT tracker. The company's mission is to create a world free of keys, swipe cards, cumbersome combinations & lost valuables. AirBolt works with both Retail and Enterprise markets and have solutions for both segments. With trademarks, design and utility patents registered globally it strives to push the boundaries daily. For more please visit: https://theairbolt.com/ For media or other inquiries please contact the AirBolt team:Email: hello@theairbolt.com