Date: Janaury 9, 2023

Funding Opportunity for New Summer Youth Internship Grants to Open January 16

Grants support internships to help Iowa’s youth gain valuable work experience in high-demand careers

DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Reynolds today announced a new round of funding that will soon be open to support Summer Youth Internship opportunities across Iowa. A total of $379,000 will be available for Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program grants, which support the creation of internship programs for Iowa’s youth between the ages of 14 and 24 that help prepare them for high-demand careers in the workforce.

Applications for this year’s Summer Youth Internship Program Grants will be accepted on IowaGrants.gov beginning January 16, 2023. The deadline for applications is February 28, 2023, at Noon.

Visit this link for information on the application and grant process.

A webinar will take place on January 17 at 1:00 PM to highlight the grant and answer questions about the application process. Interested organizations are encouraged to register (RSVP link).

“One of the most important steps we can take as a state is to support our youth with meaningful opportunities that prepare them for future employment in Iowa,” said Governor Reynolds. “These grants not only help our youth by exposing them to high-demand careers, they focus that support on those who may already face barriers to employment. I encourage employers, non-profits, and eligible organizations to apply for this great opportunity.”

Eligible applicants for Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program include non-profits, educational institutions, employers, and community organizations. The target audience for participants includes high school youth who are at risk of not graduating, youth who are from low-income households, youth who are from communities underrepresented in the Iowa workforce, or youth who otherwise face barriers to success and upward mobility in the labor market.

“Summer internships continue to be a valuable asset for our youth as well as the employers and organizations that sponsor their workforce experience,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We continue to support unique ways to build Iowa’s pipeline. Offering this grant early in the year will help maximize opportunities for overall recruitment.”

Awarded funds may be used to support the following:

Participant wages (minimum of $12/hour)

Participant compensation as a result of completing the program

Training resources (i.e., curriculum, internet access, software)

Program supplies and materials (i.e., uniforms, computers, books, tools, consumable items; less than $5,000 per item)

Direct transportation costs for participants and trainers

Program coordination (i.e., wages for day-to-day staff who directly support program participants)

Administrative costs (limited to 10%)

While not required, applicants are strongly encouraged to co-enroll Summer Youth Internship participants with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Youth Program in their local area. Please review the Notice of Funding Opportunity to find the nearest local IowaWORKS office that can assist. More information on these programs can be found at this link.

