BMI Resins Market Size to Touch ~ USD 194.5 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of ~2.5% From 2023 to 2033

Research Nester

BMI resins market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 194.5 million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~2.5% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global BMI Resins Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global BMI resins market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 194.5 Million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~2.5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 148.7 Million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of BMI resins market worldwide are the growing demand for propellers in aircraft engines that are lightweight and rapid expansion of the aerospace industry.Market Definition of BMI ResinsBismaleimides are high-performance structural composites that are heat resistant and extremely tough. A prepolymer containing two maleimide groups is polymerized to produce bismaleimide. As an intermediate function material (between epoxy and polyimide), bismaleimides can be used at intermediate temperatures. However, BMI resins are relatively low in moisture absorption in spite of their superior mechanical, electrical, and thermal performance. A number of applications are available for BMI resins in the aerospace and electronics industries. High-glass transition temperatures can be achieved by processing them at relatively low temperatures (e.g. 175 °C), then postingcuring them at high temperatures. The curing process of bismaleimide resins does not result in the generation of volatile by-products because they are cured by addition polymerization.Get Full Details/Download a Sample Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4391 Global BMI Resins Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global BMI resins market can majorly be attributed to the increasing revenues of the aerospace industry worldwide. In 2019, the aerospace industry generated a combined revenue of over 900 billion dollars. This represents a 6.5% increase over the previous year. Additionally, the aerospace industry employs around 2 million people in the United States. Since BMI resins have good physical properties, they have been extensively used in aerospace and aeronautics for the manufacture of advanced composite materials. Using composite materials made from BMI resins instead of titanium components for aircraft engines enables lightweight and heat-resistant propulsion technology to be developed. Furthermore, the launch of product lines by key players aimed at increasing the use of BMI in a variety of industries is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, an innovative product line known as HexPly Nature Range has been introduced by Hexcel Corporation. In addition to automotive and marine applications, Hexcel resin systems can also be used in the wind energy industry due to their bio-derived resins and natural fiber reinforcements.The global BMI resins market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing production of resinsRising level of government investment in the aviation industryRise in R&D spendingGrowth in revenue for the chemical industryIncreased use of adhesivesGlobal BMI Resins Market: Restraining FactorBMI resins that have not been modified have some limitations, including high melting points, high cure temperatures, and a high degree of brittleness. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global BMI resins market during the forecast period.Get a Sample Copy Of This Report With Graphs and Charts: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4391 Global BMI Resins Market SegmentationBy End User (Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, and Electronics)The military segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. As a result of the government’s increasing military budget, demand for BMI resins in military applications is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. The Chinese government allocated a military budget of USD 190 billion in March 2022, an increase of 6.7% from the preceding year. The Indian military is expected to spend approximately USD 68 billion in 2022, a 4.3% increase over last year. A variety of lightweight materials are prepared using powder forms of BMI resin in military applications, thus accelerating segment growth over the forecast period.By Type (Bismaleimide Resin Powder, and Bismaleimide Resin Solution)By Application (Composites, Adhesive, Moldings, and Others)By RegionThe North America BMI resins market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. As the aerospace industry becomes more dependent on advanced materials, the market for BMI resins is expected to grow in the region. In addition, increased R&D initiatives by the U.S. government are expected to boost the growth of the aerospace and defense industry in the region. According to reports, United Airlines planned to buy 24 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in March 2021. In total, United Airlines has committed almost 180 737 MAX planes. Moreover, the increase in demand for liquid-based BMIs in adhesive applications in the region is estimated to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period.The market research report on global BMI resins also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4391 Key Market Players Featured in the Global BMI Resins MarketSome of the key players of the global BMI resins market are Hexcel Corporation, HOS-Technik GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, TEIJIN LIMITED, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Qin yang Tianyi Chemical Co. LTD, Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech Co., Ltd, Renegade Materials, ABR Organics Limited., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution