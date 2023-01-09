Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market: Growth, Industry Report, Share, Size and Forecast Analysis 2023-2033

Research Nester

Automotive V2X market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 20 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~39% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automotive V2X Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global automotive V2X market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 20 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~39%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2022. The rapid urbanization of the world and the increase in disposable incomes, intelligent and connected vehicles are becoming more and more popular throughout the world which is anticipated to drive the growth of automotive V2X market.Market Definition of Automotive V2XA V2X system, also known as a vehicle-to-everything system or just a V2X, allows information to be passed from a vehicle to any entity that might communicate with that vehicle and conversely. A connected vehicle provides the latest infotainment technology that makes driving more comfortable. By communicating directly with other vehicles, infrastructure and the cloud, they can also make driving safer and more efficient. As a result of Vehicle-to-X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication, cars or commercial vehicles are able to exchange information on real-time traffic updates and road hazards, enhancing safety assist functions in the future. It is widely recognized that V2X technology plays a critical role in reducing road fatalities in most countries. This has prompted the industry to reduce the timeline for its deployment. V2X is an important milestone in the development of fully autonomous vehicles.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4458 Global Automotive V2X Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global automotive V2X market can majorly be attributed to the increasing level of connectivity in vehicles. Essentially, V2X is a system of vehicular communication that supports the transmission of information between connected vehicles and elements of the traffic system that can have an impact on the vehicle. The automotive V2X market is also expected to expand with surge in vehicle connectivity during the forecast period. Around 80 million new connected cars are projected to be on the road in the United States by 2025, with more than 25% of new vehicles having 5G connectivity. Moreover, the increasing partnership agreements between major key players to enhance V2X technology in developed countries are further anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, a joint venture between Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and V2X Suisse is underway in Switzerland to advance the technology of vehicle-to-grid charging.The global automotive V2X market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing demand for real-time traffic dataFierce competition between automobile manufacturersIncreased electrification of vehicles.Technological advancementsRise in pedestrian accidentsGlobal Automotive V2X Market: Restraining FactorAs vehicles are constantly communicating with one another and the cloud is being used, data security is becoming increasingly problematic. Networks can be intercepted and vehicles can be controlled for illegal purposes by hackers. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global automotive V2X market during the forecast period.Get a Sample Copy Of This Report With Graphs and Charts: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4458 Global Automotive V2X Market SegmentationBy Propulsion Type {Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs), and Electric Vehicles}The electric vehicles segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. There has been an explosion in the sales of electric vehicles, as well as an increase in the demand for them which is anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period. According to recent estimates, around 2 million electric vehicles will be sold worldwide in the first quarter of 2022. Using V2X technology, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids can utilize large-capacity batteries to store electricity. Moreover, the widespread use of V2X technology in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period.By Connectivity {Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), and Cellular}By Components {Vehicle to Infrastructure(V2I), Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), and others}By Unit (On-Board, and Roadside)By RegionThe Asia Pacific automotive V2X market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on account of strong manufacturing infrastructure facilitating the implementation of V2X services and systems, growing vehicle sales supporting V2X communication, and a growing awareness of the benefits of V2X among the general public. It was observed that approximately 19,994,000 cars were sold in China in 2020, out of over 25 million vehicles sold. Moreover, the high level of personal disposable income and the presence of leading market players are expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.The market research report on global automotive V2X also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get PDF Sample Report With All Related Table and Graphs @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4458 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Automotive V2X MarketSome of the key players of the global automotive V2X market are Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., General Motors, Volkswagen AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, FCA US LLC, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 