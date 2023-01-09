Automotive Intercooler Market | Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth Rate (~7%) and Forecast By 2023-2033

Research Nester

Automotive intercooler market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 27 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~7% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automotive Intercooler Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global automotive intercooler market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 27 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~7%. The market further generated revenue of ~USD 17 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of automotive intercooler market worldwide are the high prevalence of distillate fuel in the transportation sector and growing investments in the automobile sector.Market Definition of Automotive IntercoolerThe intercooler reduces the temperature of hot air before it reaches the combustion chamber in the engine. It is often used in conjunction with a turbocharger to reduce the temperature of the hot air that is compressed by the turbocharger. In vehicles, they increase the air intake density through constant pressure cooling, which improves volumetric efficiency. As a result of cooling the turbocharger or supercharger heat created by the turbocharger, the automotive intercooler enhances the efficiency of the induction system. When an intercooler is added to a turbocharger or supercharger, engine performance and driving pleasure are maintained.Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4401 Global Automotive Intercooler Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global automotive intercooler market can majorly be attributed to the new regulations reducing emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx). A diesel and gasoline engine system’s Exhaust Gas Recirculation Cooler (EGR-C) is essential for reducing NOx emissions. The automotive intercooler market is expected to flourish in the forecasted period as it curbs NOx. The intercoolers help in reducing NOx emissions by transmitting the exhaust gas back to the engine. It was found that NOx emissions from road vehicles accounted for more than 2 million tons in 2021. Furthermore, innovative product launches by key manufacturers using glass alternatives are further anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Mahle GmbH has developed an exclusive fuel cell cooler coating that combines maximum operational safety with high cooling performance to enable long fuel cell service life. The coating does not require any heavy metals and other environmentally harmful chemicalsThe global automotive intercooler market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Technological advancementsRapid growth in the automobile industryIncreasing demand for sports carsGrowing sales of luxury carsDominant position for traditional fossil-fuel powered vehiclesGlobal Automotive Intercooler Market: Restraining FactorIntercooler performance cannot be controlled. Unless the airflow to the fins and tubes of an air-to-air intercooler is cold and constant, the heat transfer properties of the intercooler will be dramatically reduced. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global automotive intercooler market during the forecast period.Know More Details At Here:- https://www.researchnester.com/reports/automotive-intercooler-market/4401 Global Automotive Intercooler Market SegmentationBy Type (Air to Air and Air to Water)The oncology segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to a significant increase in the number of cars on the road as well as a rise in the sale of cars worldwide. It was observed that globally, automobile sales in 2021 reached approximately 66 million units. In air-to-air intercoolers, heat is transferred directly from the intake air to the atmosphere through heat exchange. Hence, the ease of transference is anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period.By Engine Type (Supercharged Gasoline, Turbocharge Diesel, and Conventional Diesel)By Application (Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle)The Asia Pacific automotive intercooler market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. An increasing number of vehicles are sold in the region as well as the presence of a strong automobile manufacturing network is anticipated to propel the demand for automotive intercoolers in the region. It was observed that the number of vehicles sold by China was estimated to be more than 25 million in 2020. Moreover, intercooler sales have increased in region owing to an increase in passenger car production and stricter government regulations concerning fuel economy standards. Further, innovations in technology, such as supercharging in two stages, which compresses air and transfer it to the engine to increase horsepower if projected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.The market research report on global automotive intercooler also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4401 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Automotive Intercooler MarketSome of the key players of the global automotive intercooler market are Mahle GmbH, Forge Motorsport Inc., Bell Intercoolers, Mishimoto Automotive, Treadstone Performance Engineering Inc., Honeywell International Inc., PWR Holdings Limited (PWR), Kale Oto Radyatör Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş, Modine Manufacturing Company, Garrett Motion Inc, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. 