The Center for Regenerative Medicine Offers State-of-the-Art Non Surgical Solutions for Arthritic Conditions

The Center for Regenerative Medicine, in operation for over 30 years, helping patients regain their quality of life non-surgically, has created The Knee Diaries.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Regenerative Medicine (CRM) is paving the way with state-of-the-art, non-surgical treatments to help patients regain quality of life. In order to educate the public about all the non-surgical solutions, CRM created The Knee Diaries. Here is an excerpt from The Knee Diaries: "Patient is a 61-year-old male with the chief complaint of knee pain who visited The Center for Regenerative Medicine. He was diagnosed with bone-on-bone osteoarthritis of the left knee, causing him much pain and discomfort. He was informed that only a total knee replacement could help him. He is otherwise healthy. On exam, he had point tenderness to the medial side of the left knee (medical lingo: inner side). An X-ray showed severe arthritis of the knee (X-ray on the left). Patient started receiving treatments at The Center for Regenerative Medicine. Today, he is feeling much better (X-ray on the right).

"This is how it works: The Physician introduces biologics into the damaged arthritic knee by means of a precise injection. This process is followed by several other modalities, including Collateral Artery Flow Exercises, in order to accelerate the process. Depending on the tissue damage, severity of the condition and the size of the joint that needs to be injected, patients will normally need anywhere from two to four treatments to improve. There is no downtime and patients can return back to their normal activities soon after (always adhering to common sense ). The treatments help most muscular-skeletal problems such as low back pain, shoulder pain, whiplash, sciatica, tendinitis, sprains, torn ligaments and cartilage damage."

Located in Miami, Florida, The Center for Regenerative Medicine, in business since 2000, includes a team of professionals that are dedicated to improving your quality of life, paving the way to enhance the science of non-surgical treatments. CRM has treated Team USA, professional athletes and typical patients that want to return to activities they once enjoyed. Please visit Arthritisusa.net and learn about all the wonderful non-surgical treatments offered today.

For more information on The Knee Diaries, please visit Arthritisusa.net

