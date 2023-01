Kandou’s CEO Dr. Amin Shokrollahi and CFO Jeff Winzeler to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Will Present Kandou Vision and Market-Leading Solutions in One-on-One Meetings with Interested Investors throughout the Conference

Who: Kandou’s Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO

What: Will present the Kandou vision and innovative high-performance, low-power chip communications solutions at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference during one-on-one meetings with interested investors

When: Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11

Where: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York

The 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

The 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference will feature public and private company presentations and fireside chats, thematic panels and one-on-one meetings for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors. It will feature both in-person days and a virtual day.

About Dr. Amin Shokrollahi

Dr. Shokrollahi, one of Switzerland’s most inspiring entrepreneurs, is an internationally recognized expert on data transmission. His accomplishments include being Chief Scientist of Digital Fountain, a company specializing in the transmission of data on unreliable networks acquired by Qualcomm. Dr. Shokrollahi invented Raptor codes, a class of codes standardized by 3GPP, DVB, IPTV among other standards bodies and Chord™ signaling, the transmission technology that started Kandou. He also is the recipient of several IEEE awards and medals.

About Jeff Winzeler

Jeff Winzeler began his career at Intel Corporation where he led financial teams in the United States, Asia and Europe. His prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Rackwise, Solar Power Inc. and International DisplayWorks securing working capital for business growth and scaling them through their exits. Before joining Kandou, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and led it through its 2016 IPO. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement and investor relations.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB® and PCIe® applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to data centers, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

