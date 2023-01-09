PHOTO RELEASE: MDA and DNR Tour Wicomico County Sites 

January 9, 2023

Cabinet Secretaries Visit Key Industries and Honor Their Contributions

Annapolis, MD (January 9, 2023)- Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder and Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, along with key staff from both agencies, visited several Wicomico County locations to learn about ongoing restoration projects, and recognize retail businesses in agriculture and forestry. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano also joined the tour to provide Wicomico County’s perspective on the importance of these businesses.

The December 28, 2022 tour kicked-off at the Barren Creek Road washout site where local residents and business owners, David and Lynette Kenney, spoke about the community’s desire to see the roadway repaired following a 2016 storm that destroyed the road and dam.

The second stop was at Long Life Treated Wood in Hebron where Patrick O’Malley discussed the process of treating wood and how Maryland is an important part of the national forest industry.

The delegation then traveled to Salisbury to visit the MDA Mosquito Control Facility and the Animal Health Lab. Speakers at both locations provided a comprehensive look at the work MDA is doing in Wicomico County and beyond.

Finally the group ended their day at Evolution Craft Brewing Company for a tour of the brewery operation, and how local Maryland products are utilized in both their beer and their menu.

“Each county of Maryland has something unique and special to offer,” said MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Wicomico County’s vital contributions in both ag and natural resources are demonstrated daily through businesses like these.”

“These visits are great examples of DNR and MDA working together to promote conservation, economic development, and environmental health,” said DNR Secretary Riccio. “They are also a great opportunity to meet with local business owners and elected officials to solve pressing issues.”

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept