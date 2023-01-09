Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,105 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY :: Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud to be Formally Invested as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

 Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud will be formally invested as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Chief Judge Stroud will be invested during a ceremony to be held in the Court of Appeals courtroom. The media and the public may watch the ceremony on the North Carolina Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

WHO
Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud will be installed as Chief Judge and will be joined by the judges of the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

WHEN
Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE
The North Carolina Court of Appeals, 1 East Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC

MEDIA
Seating is limited to invited guests. Media who would like to attend should arrive by 2:30 p.m. and should present credentials.

ABOUT 
The North Carolina Court of Appeals is the state's intermediate appellate court. Currently 15 judges hear cases in panels of three. The Court of Appeals reviews the proceedings that occurred in the trial courts for errors of law or legal procedure; it decides only questions of law – not questions of fact. The role of the Court of Appeals is to decide if the trial court correctly applied the law, or if there was prejudicial error in the conduct of the trial.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY :: Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud to be Formally Invested as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.