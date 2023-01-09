MEDIA ADVISORY :: Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud to be Formally Invested as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud will be formally invested as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Chief Judge Stroud will be invested during a ceremony to be held in the Court of Appeals courtroom. The media and the public may watch the ceremony on the North Carolina Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

WHO

Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud will be installed as Chief Judge and will be joined by the judges of the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

WHEN

Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE

The North Carolina Court of Appeals, 1 East Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC

MEDIA

Seating is limited to invited guests. Media who would like to attend should arrive by 2:30 p.m. and should present credentials.

ABOUT

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is the state's intermediate appellate court. Currently 15 judges hear cases in panels of three. The Court of Appeals reviews the proceedings that occurred in the trial courts for errors of law or legal procedure; it decides only questions of law – not questions of fact. The role of the Court of Appeals is to decide if the trial court correctly applied the law, or if there was prejudicial error in the conduct of the trial.