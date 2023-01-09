Kornit Digital to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that the Company will conduct one-on-one meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.



Kornit Digital’s Global Head of Investor Relations, Andrew G. Backman, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, January 10th and Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Interested investors should contact their Needham representative directly to schedule a meeting.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

