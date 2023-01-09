Leading Booking Agency Grant Entertainment Adds Texas Country Artist Case Hardin To Roster
(L-R) Grant Entertainment Booking Agent Candy Hutzell, Case Hardin and Holly Grant, Grant Entertainment owner
Country radio hitmaker Case Hardin joins the Grant Entertainment ranks after impressing with his third-consecutive Texas Radio #1 'Honky Tonk Highway'NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas award-winning country artist and regional radio hitmaker Case Hardin joins Grant Entertainment for representation and booking. Grant Entertainment's proven track record of artist success will be essential in Case Hardin's career as he pushes to reach new audiences in Texas and beyond. The Grant Entertainment team has built a revered business representing some of the most talented Texas country music artists such as Jake Bush (five consecutive #1 hit songs on Texas Radio), Scotty Alexander (2021 TCMA Guitarist of the Year) and Bailey Rae (2021 TCMA Young Artist of the Year and Top 9 Semi-finalist on NBC’s The Voice Season 19), and many more. Grant Entertainment also represents National artists Bryan White (CMA, ACM and Grammy award-winning country music singer/songwriter), Darryl Worley (3x Billboard #1 artist), and Chuck Cannon (ACM and BMI award-winning songwriter).
“I couldn’t ask for more in joining Grant Entertainment. Grant Entertainment and their roster of artists stand for everything that I believe in. Through music, they too believe in preserving the cowboy and western way of life with energetic live shows and real country music. I’m proud to become a part of the Grant Entertainment family,” said Case Hardin.
“We are very excited to welcome Case Hardin to the Grant Entertainment family,” said Holly Grant, owner of Grant Entertainment. “Case is a very talented Texas country music artist and we are privileged to be a part of his ongoing success and growth.“
Case Hardin scored his third-in-a-row Texas Regional Radio #1 spot with 'Honky Tonk Highway,' hitting #1 only 15 weeks after release. His additional #1s include 'Alcohol Abuse,' his first multi-week #1, and 'When You Roll That Way.' 'Honky Tonk Highway' is Hardin’s sixth song to break the Texas Regional Radio Top 5. He's currently touring across the “Lone Star State” to support these hits and others featured on his recent album, Lucky Him, produced by Hardin, Ronnie Huckaby (George Strait) and Kenny Grohman (George Strait), including his most recent single, 'Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been.'
Both 'Honky Tonk Highway' and 'Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been' hold the record for most radio stations to add a song in an opening week, known as a “Trifecta” single (meaning each single had more adds by country radio than any other song on the chart in that week, with the most spin increases and is the highest debut of any other song on the chart at the time).
Upcoming Tour Dates:
JANUARY 2023
Venue: Crossroads
Date: Wednesday, January 18
Time: 6:30 PM
Address: 305 W Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Venue: Downtown Cowtown at the Isis
Date: Friday, January 20
Time: 7:30 PM
Address: 2401 N Main St, Ft. Worth, TX 76164
Tickets: Link here
FEBRUARY 2023
Venue: Coupland Dance Hall
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 8:30 PM
Address: 101 Hoxie St, Coupland, TX 78615
MARCH 2023
Venue: Rodeo Austin
Date: Monday, March 13
Time: 4 PM
Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin TX
Venue: 365 Complex
Date: Saturday, March 25
Time: 7 PM
Address: 453 KS-61, Inman KS
MAY 2023
Venue: 1880 Icehouse
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 9 PM
Address: 207 W. Chestnut Street, Denison TX
JUNE 2023
Venue: Gringo’s Icehouse
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 9:30 PM
Address: 1355 Sherrill Road, Kingsbury TX
SEPTEMBER 2023
Venue: Gringo’s Icehouse
Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 9:30 PM
Address: 1355 Sherrill Road, Kingsbury TX
About Case Hardin
Case Hardin, a native of San Angelo, Texas, grew up with a ranching and rodeo background and quite naturally developed a love for traditional/neo-traditional country music. Beginning his music career his senior year of high school in 2013, he never looked back since his American Idol debut that same year.
Throughout his career, Case has won various awards and competitions, including accolades from the West Texas Songwriter’s, Texas Country Music Awards (“New Male Vocalist”), State FFA, SXSW, and many others. He began playing with the likes of Jody Nix, Jake Hooker, Billy Mata, Floyd Domino, Dave Alexander, Asleep at the Wheel and even the Dallas/San Angelo symphonies. Since his radio and touring success, he has toured with Aaron Watson, Pat Green, Eli Young Band, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Kyle Park, Randall King, Casey Donahew, Roger Creager, Mike Ryan, Josh Ward, Cory Morrow, Jason Boland, Radney Foster, Dwight Yoakum, Tracy Byrd, and other country legends. He’s also been fortunate to perform at many Texas rodeos, music festivals, and dance halls thanks to his sponsors Pendleton Whiskey, Olathe Boots, Suggs Switch, Rafter C, and American Hats.
In 2016, Case released his debut album, Over Fort Worth, produced with members from George Strait’s, Aaron Watson’s and Kevin Fowler’s bands at Bismeaux Studios. His debut single, Sign of a Fool broke into the top 20 at #18 on the Texas Country Charts. His second radio single, Deep Blue Me, broke into the top 10, hitting #6 on the Texas Country Charts. Subsequent releases Old Stomping Grounds (#2) and Texas Rain (#2 song for all of 2018), have earned him consecutive top five Texas radio hits. Honky Tonk Highway and Most Beautiful Place I’ve Ever Been each hold the record for most radio stations to add a song in an opening week, known as a “Trifecta” single (meaning each single had more adds by country radio than any other song on the chart in that week, with the most spin increases and is the highest debut of any other song on the chart at the time).
About Grant Entertainment
Grant Entertainment represents award-winning singer-songwriters whose styles range from classic Nashville to Texas Red Dirt country. The company is led by Texas native Holly Grant, who moved to Nashville as a young adult and worked with such legendary names as Starstruck Entertainment, Jim Owens Entertainment, and Winterland Productions. Today, the relationships she forged in Nashville continue to give Grant Entertainment an insider’s ability to connect these extraordinary artists with loyal fans and new followers in performance venues everywhere.
