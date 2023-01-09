47Billion showcases its technology capabilities at the Global Investors Summit & Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention 2023
47Billion exhibited its technology capabilities in the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and Global Investors Summit 2023.
47Billion is a leading technology services company headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company exhibited its technology capabilities in the prestigious events hosted by the Madhya Pradesh Government – The 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and Global Investors Summit 2023.
— Amol Vaidya, CEO - 47Billion
The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is a flagship event of the Government of India and offers a significant opportunity to engage and connect with the overseas Indian Diaspora. PBD, in collaboration with the Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit, is organized from the 8th-10th January 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Global Investors Summit immediately follows this event. It is a gathering of global leaders, industrialists, and experts, all willing to make significant investments in Madhya Pradesh. This event is scheduled for January 11th and 12th.
You can reach out to the volunteers from 47Billion at Booth No. 200 and 201 from January 8 to 12th.
47Billion also hosted Mr. Sushil Pandit, Chairperson PIOCCI (People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry) at its campus where he addressed the startup founders on January 9th, 2023.
Amol Vaidya, CEO - 47Billion, quotes, "47Billion is delighted to be a part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention and Global Investors Summit in the cleanest city of India. The 47Billion team eagerly looks forward to interacting and collaborating with the vast diaspora in our city, Indore."
47Billion was recognized as the Most Innovative IT Company in 2022. It is a globally known organization that has gained expertise in Data Analytics and Visualization, End-to-end Product Development, User Experience Design, and Machine Learning. It ensures human-centered designs at the core of all its initiatives.
The company has guided over 100 companies worldwide toward digital transformation. These include industry stalwarts, SMBs, and notable angel-backed startups. Some significant clients are Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Jio. 47Billion has development hubs in California, Krakow, Indore, and Bangalore.
