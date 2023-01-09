US Nasal Spray Market to surpass US$ 15,723.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the U.S. nasal spray market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,272.8 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the US Nasal Spray Market:

Key trends in market include development of new products for indications such as migraine for indications such as migraine and others, increasing product approvals by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and increasing number of agreements between market players to market Nasal Spray in U.S.

Development of new products for indications such as migraine and others is expected to fuel the U.S. nasal spray market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a worldwide commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a New Drug Application (NDA) for zavegepant nasal spray, the only small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist in an intranasal formulation, for the immediate treatment of migraine in adults. The FDA review of the NDA will be finished by mid-2023 in accordance with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5261

Increasing product approvals are expected to drive growth of the U.S. nasal spray market. For instance, in September, 2021, Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical firm, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved TRUDHESA (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray (0.725 mg per spray) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. A migraine aura is typically visual, although it can also be sensory, motor, or linguistic in nature.

Increasing number of agreements between market players are expected to boost growth of the U.S. nasal spray market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a global generic pharmaceutical company, and Glenmark Specialty S.A., a Sweden-based division of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a global innovative pharmaceutical company, announced the signing of an exclusive U.S. license agreement to market Ryaltris, an investigational fixed-dose combination nasal spray for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. Ryaltris contains olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing number of collaborations and agreements between market players are expected to drive the U.S. nasal spray market growth over the forecast period. For instance in June 2021, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, signed a capacity investment agreement with Aptar Pharma, a producer of drug delivery systems, to expand manufacturing of Aptar's nasal Unidose spray, which will be used in the commercial production of OPNT003, nasal nalmefene.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. nasal spray market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble, AstraZeneca Plc., NeilMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and Neurelis, Inc

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5261

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Nasal Spray Market , By Type: Prescription Based Branded Generic Over-the-Counter Branded Generic

U.S. Nasal Spray Market , By Product Type: Prescription Based teroid Sprays Beclomethasone Azelastine Hydrochloride And Fluticasone Propionate Flunisolide Mometasone Furoate Fluticasone Triamcinolone Acetonide Budesonide Others Antihistamine Sprays Azelastine Olopatadine Hydrochloride Decongestant Sprays (Oxymetazoline) Saline Nasal Sprays Others Ipratropium Bromide Naloxone Over-the-Counter Steroid Sprays Fluticasone Triamcinolone Budesonide Decongestant Sprays Oxymetazoline Phenylephrine Xylometazoline Saline Nasal Sprays Others (Cromoglicic acid (NasalCrom)

U.S. Nasal Spray Market , By Indication: Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Allergies Nasal Congestion Others

U.S. Nasal Spray Market , By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, by Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anti-anxiety, Antihypertensive, Monoamine Oxidase (MAOs), Antipsychotics or Second Generation Antipsychotics (SGOs), Beta-Blockers, and Others (Benzodiazepines and Others)), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Nasal), by Age Group (Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market, by Treatment Type (Immunotherapy (SCIT, SLITD, and SLITT), Anti-histamines, Decongestants, Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists, and Corticosteroids), by Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Intraocular, and Intravenous), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and E-commerce), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com