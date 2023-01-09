Questex’s Hotel Operations Group Rolls out New Family of Brands Reflecting Complete 360-Degree Approach to Profitable Hotel Operations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the hospitality industry emerges from the pandemic and continues to battle headwinds from labor shortages to supply chain issues, Questex’s Hotel Operations Group has been pivotal in providing trusted news, insight and event solutions to its 635,000 hotel professionals, arming them with information and connections to get ahead of the latest challenges. As the premier hotel operations media and event provider, the group has created a family of brands that offers a holistic approach to operating hotels efficiently and profitably.



The sleek new look spans across its media and events assets including Hotel Management , a trusted advisor of news, trends and analysis for the entire hospitality ecosystem for over 148 years, Hotec matchmaking events and The Hospitality Show, a new event in partnership with The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). The Show will be held June 27-29, 2023 at The Venetian Las Vegas and will bring the Hotel Management brand to life by connecting hoteliers with industry leaders and game changers to leverage technology and operational solutions for maximum returns.

Amy Vaxman, Vice President, Questex Hospitality Group says, “This is a pivotal time for reinvention in the sector and is a call to action for those looking for innovative ways to drive profitably. We are proud to provide a full suite of offerings for owners, operators, investors, developers and more; and with our new brand identity inspired by ‘acceleration,’ we are confident that we will continue to help our audience navigate to growth and success.”

Applications are open for Hotec Operations, June 12-15, 2023 and Hotec Design, June 19-22, 2023 which are both being held at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, AZ. Registration for The Hospitality Show will open in a few weeks. Sign up for event announcements here or contact the team here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. Subscribe to Hotel Management’s newsletters here to receive news, insights and important event announcements to your inbox.

Questex’s Hotel Operations Group is part of the Questex Hospitality Group, which produces The Annual Hotel Conference bringing together over 1,000 leading UK hoteliers, investors and suppliers each year in Manchester, The Resort & Residential Hospitality Investment Forum which attracts investors and developers from the leisure sector, its flagship event, The International Hospitality Investment Forum, which connects over 2,500 senior hospitality and tourism leaders each year in Europe, and Hospitality Insights, which delivers hospitality investment opinion and content.

