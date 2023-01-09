Legend Biotech Announces Notification of Delinquency from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Legend Biotech Corporation ("Legend Biotech" or the "Company") LEGN, a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on January 6, 2023 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules") due to the Company's failure to file an interim balance sheet and income statement as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") . Pursuant to Listing Rule 5250(c)(2), the Company was required to file such Form 6-K no later than six months following the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2022, or December 31, 2022 (the "Due Date"). As of the date of this press release, the Company has not yet filed the required Form 6-K. This delay in filing such Form 6-K has resulted from the Company's planned restatement of its audited financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and unaudited interim financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as previously reported by the Company on its Form 6-K dated October 20, 2022.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's American Depositary Shares. Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has 60 days from the date of the Notice, or until March 7, 2023, to submit a proposal to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's proposal, Nasdaq may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Due Date, or until June 29, 2023, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. The Company intends to fully comply with the time period afforded in the Notice and is actively working on its proposal to regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

