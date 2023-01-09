Digital PCR Market is estimated to be US$ 4240.7 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 24.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital PCR is advanced technique which is built upon traditional PCR and thus, has become ideal for applications in detection of tiny quantities of nucleic acid samples like rare gene expression analysis, copy number variation analysis, rare sequence detection and single cell analysis. Digital PCR methods should have mechanism for controlling errors in measured volumes for best accuracy and to make sure that there should be not more than one target molecule in each compartment. Poisson statistics can be used for determining the chances of more than single target molecule that is present in one compartment. Higher the dilution and number of replicates the higher is sensitivity and accuracy of Digital PCR analysis. Digital PCR employs a combination of sample dilution, end-point PCR and Poisson statistics for achieving an absolute quantitation of nucleic acid. Digital PCR helps in allowing the absolute quantitation of target molecule by using blend of sample dilution & Poisson statistical algorithm. Digital PCR is accurate and highly sensitive and thus, used effectively in absolute measurement of rare gene detection, nucleic acid, & absolute quantification of gene expression. Desired level of accuracy is achieved by increasing number of replicates in Digital PCR. Digital PCR is easily automated for higher precision, used for accurate analysis of complex mixtures, provides user friendly results in digital format. Due to high specificity and sensitivity Digital PCR technique is widely replicated worldwide. Digital PCR technique is highly efficient for clinical use. Digital PCR shows stable and high efficiency in chromosome aneuploidy detection. Digital PCR has wide applications in clinical use for non-invasive prenatal testing, chromosomal aneuploidy detection, autosomal recessive disorder, gynecological tumor, HR-positive breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, cervical cancer, etc. However, rising prevalence of diseases and adoption of Digital PCR over traditional PCR has enhanced the market growth.

The report "Digital PCR Market, By Type (Chip Based Digital PCR, Droplet Digital PCR, Beaming Digital PCR), By Product (Instruments, Consumables & Reagents, Software & Services), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Highlights:

In November 2022, Snibe has launched new ‘Molecision S6' digital PCR System at MEDICA 2022. Newly launched ‘Molecision S6' digital PCR System is an automated, integrated digital PCR system which provides full-platform solution for research, in-vitro diagnostics. Newly launched system ‘Molecision S6' uses micro-fluidic chip & unique oil solution and provide various advantages like easy to use, cost-effective, and others.

In July 2022, QIAGEN adds new biopharma products to QIAcuity digital PCR portfolio to drive greater use among customers. New version of QIAcuity Software Suite is released with expanded functionality for supporting GMP (good manufacturing practice) compliance. New solutions are available with ten new QIAcuity Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) digital PCR assay which are used in adeno-associated virus (AAV) titer quantification, and other three new QIAcuity Residual DNA Quantification kits which are used for checking carryover of host cell DNA.

In July 2021, Stilla Technologies has launched new access program for industries first six-color Digital PCR System for life science research & molecular diagnostics. Newly launched 6-Color Digital PCR Access Program offers high multiplexing & sensitivity for advancing cancer and liquid biopsy studies, infectious disease, cell & gene therapies, COVID-19 research and environmental testing.

Analyst View:

Digital PCR is a revolutionary technique which precisely quantify nucleic acids. Digital PCR has major advantages like it is highly inhibitor-tolerant, not dependent on standards or references, capable to analyze complex mixtures & rare events, allows linear detection of minute fold changes, also helps in allowing increased precision by increasing target compartments and dilution. Digital PCR has shown great potential application in clinical operations like non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, tumor liquid biopsy, next generation sequencing library quality control, and detection of microorganism. Digital PCR has been modified technologically in a tool making it more operable and compatible, and thus, its two-dimensional data is highly readable. Digital PCR is highly efficient for detecting low abundance nucleic acids in tumor diagnosis, non-invasive prenatal testing, and pathogen containing samples like HIV detection. However, if cost of Digital PCR gets decreased its use will become more widespread as it is a powerful tool which offers wide variety of advantages & applications and thus the popularity of digital PCR will continue to get increase in future. Wide advantages and applications of Digital PCR is expected to boosts the demand for target market growth over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Digital PCR Market, By Type (Chip Based Digital PCR, Droplet Digital PCR, Beaming Digital PCR), By Product (Instruments, Consumables & Reagents, Software & Services), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Digital PCR Market accounted for US$ 420.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4240.7 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.5%. The Digital PCR Market is segmented based on Type, Product, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Digital PCR Market is segmented into Chip Based Digital PCR, Droplet Digital PCR, Beaming Digital PCR.

Based on Product, Digital PCR Market is segmented into Instruments, Consumables & Reagents, Software & Services.

Based on End-Users, Digital PCR Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and others.

By Region, the Digital PCR Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Digital PCR Market:

The prominent players operating in the Digital PCR Market includes, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Stilla Technologies, QIAGEN, JN Medsys, Avance Biosciences, Snibe Co. Ltd., Standard BioTools Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Digital PCR Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Chip Based Digital PCR Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Droplet Digital PCR Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Beaming Digital PCR Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Digital PCR Market, By Product, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Instruments Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Consumables & Reagents Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Software & Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Digital PCR Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Diagnostic Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Academic & Research Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

