Verustat Announces Clinical Study Results for RPM

In a 6-month Blood Pressure Control study, Verustat RPM program delivered an 8.3% reduction in MAP among hypertensive patients

Verustat, a full-service remote care management company, today announced promising clinical results showing the ability of Verustat's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to lower blood pressure. New research published online in Telemedicine and e-Health shows a significant reduction in mean arterial pressure (MAP) for hypertensive patients using the Verustat RPM program.

The paper, "Six Months of Remote Patient Monitoring is Associated with Blood Pressure Reduction in Hypertensive Patients: An Uncontrolled, Observational Study" found that after 6 months of participation in Verustat's RPM program, the 50% of patients who were hypertensive when they entered the study, saw an average reduction in MAP of 9mm/Hg (8.3%) and became, on average, normotensive.

Methodology and results: 1,102 patients were divided into 4 groups based on initial average MAP and into 6 groups based on number of days/month MAP was measured. After 6 months of RPM, average MAP dropped from 97 to 93 (p<.01). This drop was confined to two quartiles of patients who were initially hypertensive. These patients saw average MAP reductions from 106 to 97 (p<.001) and became normotensive. While MAP reduction was greatest the more frequently patients measured, significant reduction occurred in the hypertensive patients whether they measured more or less than 16 days/month (p<.001) which is Medicare's requirement for reimbursement of certain CPT codes. No minimum threshold of measurements was found that predicted failure of RPM to lower MAP.

Conclusion: RPM is associated with clinically and statistically significant reductions in average MAP in patients who were initially hypertensive. This benefit occurred irrespective of the number of days/month patients measured MAP.

Additional findings in a separate, unpublished study: In the first 3 months on the program, Verustat RPM patients with a Charlson comorbidity index >2 were compared to a matched control group who were not using RPM. The patients on the Verustat RPM program showed:

- A 29% reduction in ER visits and a 16% reduction in hospitalizations.

- A 15% reduction in inpatient spending, a 75% reduction in Skilled Nursing spending; costs were shifted to outpatient services.

About Verustat:

Verustat is a tech-enabled, human-powered full-service remote care management company that aids health plans and providers in implementing care plans and tracking vital patient measurements at home to help improve patient outcomes. Unlike most solutions that provide only software and hardware, Verustat has a highly trained team of clinical staff and care coordinators who provide tens of thousands of interventions to patients each month on behalf of health plans, health systems, ACOs, and independent physician groups. The company has one of the highest compliance rates and proven outcomes among its patient populations in the industry.

