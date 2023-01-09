DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF A NEW FINANCIAL OPERATIONS MANAGER TO EASY ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. DUTV, announces that, Easy Energy Systems, Inc., has added Michael P. Ballmann as Manager of Climate Capital Operations, effective immediately.

Mike is portfolio management & trade professional specializing in renewable and alternative fuels (solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and ethanol), electricity markets (DA/RT markets, transmission & environmental credit markets) and depletable resource extraction & mining (ISR uranium, rare earth minerals & sand).

He holds 15 years of experience in the quantitative finance, engineering mathematics, portfolio management, employee management, and operations management throughout small start-up companies and global multi-billion-dollar organizations.

Prior to his current civilian life, Mike served in the United States Army and United States Department of Defense (DoD). He holds a Master's Degree in Financial Mathematics from Colorado State University, in addition to a Masters of Accounting from the University of Miami and a Masters of Energy Economics from Rice…as well as numerous licenses and professional certifications.

Mike remains very active as a member of the prestigious Rice University Baker Institute for Public Policy – Center for Energy Studies.

Mike will be managing the operations of Easy Energy Finance, Inc. including both the roll-out of the Easy Energy Climate Capital offering as well as assisting with the financial modeling and off-take agreements for the many created value-added products. This will allow the company to provide operating leases of modular equipment to end customers with participating investors sharing in the strong profits ( www.easyenergyfinance.com .) Additionally, Mike will be assisting Easy Energy Systems, Inc. ( www.easyenergysystems.com ) with its financial activities, including the planned up-coming merger with DUTV.

Mark Gaalswyk, founder and CEO of Easy Energy Systems, stated: "We are excited to have Mike join Easy Energy, particularly as we undertake numerous global projects in the areas of regenerative agriculture and conversion of waste mass to biofuels. His extensive financial background…especially in the realm of green energy, environmental carbon credits, trading of electricity and bio fuels will be critical for Easy Energy Systems in assisting our partners in transitioning to & producing environmentally friendly fuel alternatives."

Added Bill Bliler, Director of Investor Relations: "I enjoyed working with Mike in a prior consulting capacity, and am excited for him to join our team at Easy Energy and DUTV. His knowledge of qualitative finance, as it intersects with green energy credits, is outstanding. He brings a rare combination of professional expertise and personal exuberance to all projects, while maintaining a humble persona and utilizing a team-first collaborative approach."

About Digital Utilities Ventures Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. We have identified strategic opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures that will allow us to capitalize on existing and emerging opportunities in this industry. Consumers understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.

For information on Easy Energy Systems, Inc.: www.easyenergysystems.com

Attachment