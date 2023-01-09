Fogo de Chão Continues Global Expansion in 2023 With 12 Newly Signed Leases

DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced they are starting 2023 with 12 domestic and international leases and development agreements signed – with more in the works for later this year – that continue the brand's strategic growth and development plans.

The announcement follows a successful 2022 for domestic and international growth as they opened new locations in premium markets like El Segundo, Calif.; Coral Gables, Fla.; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Queens, N.Y.; Reston, Va.; and Monterrey, Mexico, and signed franchise development agreements to enter Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Canada and the Philippines. The demand fueling Fogo's international growth strategy can be credited to the brand's continued year-over-year positive traffic results and a young, growing guest demographic. For nearly 45 years, Fogo has provided guests with authentic experiences rooted in discovery and continues to transform, innovating to fit guests' needs.

New locations set amid high-traffic retail, mixed-use and hospitality destinations are slated to open in 2023 in the following cities (with plans to open more restaurants beyond this list by year-end):

Brea, Calif.

Emeryville, Calif.

Huntington Beach, Calif.

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Miami Dadeland, Fla.

National Harbor, Md.

Insurgentes, Mexico

Bridgewater, N.J.

Wayne, N.J.

Providence, R.I.

North Irving, Texas

Lynnwood, Wash.

"At Fogo, we will continue our strategic growth plans in 2023 with leases and development agreements signed to open restaurants in new domestic and international markets," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We are honored that the demand for our unique dining experience in both new and existing markets remains strong as we continue to grow our brand on a global scale. Where there is demand, we will expand, and we are thrilled to bring the culinary art of churrasco to more communities this year."

The new restaurants developed in 2023 will showcase Fogo's brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless, approachable setting that complements each specific restaurant and their local community while honoring Fogo's Southern Brazilian heritage. Guests can dine at an open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame. New and engaging social gathering spaces are layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy. Dry aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

In 2023, many new restaurants will include enclosed patios, rooftops and lounges, which are designed for unique dining occasions (including the Full Churrasco Experience) and provide added capacity year-round. Fogo will also continue to roll out its Next Level Lounge platform featuring an elevated bar experience for guests to relax with premium whiskey, bourbons and wines in a warm, relaxed setting – perfect for date night or an after-dinner gathering.

All new innovations and enhanced experiences will complement Fogo's everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what's next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69695cdb-1bdb-4afc-b5d3-7f01a06d54c2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e254bd6e-aabf-40c2-a47b-5264c270e835

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bb49a5a-d2cc-48a9-9002-d84b7aab8c44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ce3107a-5327-47a8-b5e0-10b84b212b21

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a88e4ab3-972a-4f05-947b-9ad89cd45fd0