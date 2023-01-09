Cynthia J. Lambo, Esq. Joins Lawrence Law

WATCHUNG, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth Counties, welcomed well-respected attorney, Cynthia J. Lambo, to the firm.

"Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team." – Jeralyn Lawrence.

Client focused, Cynthia relies on her compassion, extensive knowledge of the law and "plain language approach" to advocate and guide her clients through the complexities that all family matters entail. She believes the client's interests are best served, even in the most contentious matters, if fair and reasonable settlements can be reached. However, Cynthia also recognizes some matters require litigation. Her painstaking attention to detail and ability to discern complex financial and legal matters has made her a strong litigator. Cynthia is a Member of New Jersey State Bar Association and the Somerset County Bar Association, as well as a member of both the New Jersey and Somerset County Bar Association Family Law Sections and the New Jersey State Bar Association LGBTQ Rights Section. Cynthia was selected to New Jersey Family Magazine's Best Lawyers for Families for 2022 and was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in 2022.

Founded by Jeralyn Lawrence, Lawrence Law focuses on representing individuals in divorce and family law cases. The firm is composed of a team of lawyers, paralegals and professional support staff who are always focused on what the client is experiencing while they work hard together to execute a tailored plan based upon the strategic goals of each individual client.

ABOUT LAWRENCE LAW, LLC

Lawrence Law Divorce and Family Lawyers is law firm that devotes their practice to matrimonial, divorce and family law. Lawrence Law has offices in Watchung and Red Bank, New Jersey.

Contact:

Lawrence Law Divorce and Family Lawyers

776 Mountain Boulevard

Watchung, New Jersey 07069

Telephone: 908-645-1000

Firm website: www.lawlawfirm.com

Media Contact: Greg Sutphin, 351483@email4pr.com, 610-757-8411

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cynthia-j-lambo-esq-joins-lawrence-law-301715536.html

SOURCE Lawrence Law Divorce and Family Lawyers