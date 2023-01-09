Submit Release
One Dead Activist -Tony Lindsay's Fourth Installment in the Best-Selling One Dead . . . Series is Available

Release date: December 16, 2022, 218 pages

Title: 'One Dead Activist' / trade paperback

ISBN-13: ‎978-1599970363

BISAC CODES:

FIC022000


FIC049050

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Dead Activist tosses the reader into the aftermath of police shootings. Wilson Norton, an effective activist protesting police shootings, is murdered, and David Price is drawn into the case. David's involvement leads to him killing a Chicago police officer which makes him the target of law enforcement officers and rightwing police supporters. David's ex-wife, Regina, gets involved, and her news reporting skills uncovers secrete relationships with a madam, SWAT officers, a banker, and crime bosses. No one is safe as David Price struggles to bring stability to his beloved city and his life.

Tony Lindsay is the author of eleven novels; One Dead Preacher, Street Possession, Chasin' It, Urban AffairOne Dead Lawyer, More Boy than Girl, One Dead Doctor, The Killing Breeze, Chess Not Checker, Melody Knight a Vampire's Tale, Three Married Women and Her - and five short story collections titled Pieces of the Hole - Fat from Papa's Head – Emotional Drippings stories of Love, Lust, and Addiction - Almost Grown – and Acorns in a Skillet stories of Racecraft in America.  

 https://www.pen-4-hire.com

Media contact: Tony Lindsay
350817@email4pr.com
219-229-4410

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-dead-activist--tony-lindsays-fourth-installment-in-the-best-selling-one-dead----series-is-available-301715537.html

SOURCE Tony Lindsay

